Used 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room38.2 in.
Front hip room52.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room65.6 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
Measurements
Height64.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity150 cu.ft.
Wheel base119.3 in.
Length190.5 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Ice Blue
  • Black Cherry Pearlcoat
  • Medium Suede
  • Bright White
  • Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Dark Suede
  • Radiant Silver
  • Claret Red Pearlcoat
  • Black
