Used 2012 Dodge Durango Consumer Reviews

Wow, what a vehicle! jasonmoore , 09/22/2011 33 of 33 people found this review helpful (BTW, this is a review of the Citadel V8 model, not available to choose from the list) I origiannaly had a 2011 Traverse and it was a nice vehicle with some great room and features. I was however, unhappy with the looks of it as well as the cheap "feel" of the interior. (I owned the LTZ model) I was always looking for a nice suv that had a more manly style and still had the luxury inside without paying for an escalade. Enter the 2012 Durango Citadel! OMG, this vehicle has it all. All of the cool tech features you could ever want, super luxurious interior, and a badass look on the outside! If there is one caveat I have, it is the plastic rim covers. An amazing vehicle overall! Report Abuse

Great SUV write_erase , 09/02/2011 44 of 45 people found this review helpful We wanted to replace my wifes 07 Lexus RX with a bigger vehicle so she test drove a 2012 Explorer and then the 2012 Durango. I went with her on the Durango test drive only so I cannot compare it to the Explorer, but I was totally impressed with the Durango after seeing how good it looks and driving it. It handles much better than our Lexus with hardly any body lean at all. I was so impressed that I did not see the need to test drive anything else. My wife liked the Durango better than the Explorer because of how it drove, the 2nd and 3rd row seat space was better, and the technology/controls are easier to use. For example the navigation in the Durango is a Garmin unit that is really easy to use, she said the Explorer navigation system seemed like it was going to be a lot more complicated and she might need to take a class to learn how to use the touch system. We did not want to get leather in this vehicle yet we were able to get a ton of other features. Most other brands make you buy their leather package to get push-button start, 2 driver position presets, rain sensing wipers, upgraded stereo, etc. I think a Honda I bought one time I had to buy their leather package just to get a sunroof. We got all these things and did not have to buy leather that we were not interested in. The base stereo in the Crew is a 9 speaker Alpine system with a 500 Watt amp. This is the base stereo and is not an extra charge, I was totally surprised to learn this when I saw the Alpine amp in the back. We also got the navigation which I think added a 40GB hard drive to store music on. I have never owned a Chrysler or Dodge vehicle in my life but this seemed like a really easy choice for both me and my wife after looking at the Durango up close. Report Abuse

Love it kallionus , 12/09/2011 35 of 37 people found this review helpful We have owned the vehicle for just over 2 months and we love it. Dodge finally paid attention to details on the interior. The leather is top quality, steering wheel feels great, wood trim is quality and does not look like cheap stick on wood, perfect ambient lighting (cupholders, doorhandles etc...), Nav with Garmin is on point. We drive a lot and freeway we average from 23-24 mpg. Nice size gas tank so we can drive 500 miles on one tank. Personally speaking, I love driving the car. Ride is great. I think it is a smoother ride than an A6 I owned a few years ago. I would consider this vehicle without question Report Abuse

Never thought I'd be back in a Dodge. josm , 06/19/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful After a couple of foreign cars I'm back in a dodge and my first SUV. We traded a mazda 5 for this as we had a third kid recently and the 5 (although great) was just too small. The Durango is a beautiful machine, it's well made and drives very well. My biggest surprise is the mpgs. I've only had it a few days but I'm consistently getting 18-19 mpgs in the city. Also on a hilly drive home from the dealership in Jefferson City MO to Columbia MO I averaged 25.4 mpgs. Both these numbers beat our minivan. Our little mazda 5 only got 22 not mater where or how I drove it. Just keep that rev counter in the green zone and you'll match me easily. Report Abuse