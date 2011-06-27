Used 2011 Dodge Durango Heat Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,520
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,520
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,520
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|393.6/565.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,520
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,520
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,520
|Quick Order Package 26C
|yes
|Popular Equipment Group
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,520
|506 watts stereo output
|yes
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,520
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,520
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,520
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,520
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.0 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,520
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,520
|Power Sunroof
|yes
|265/50R20 Performance Tires
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,520
|Front track
|63.9 in.
|Length
|199.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6200 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6500 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|50.0 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|Maximum payload
|1330 lbs.
|Wheel base
|119.8 in.
|Width
|75.8 in.
|Rear track
|64.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,520
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,520
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|265/50R20 107V tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,520
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,520
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
