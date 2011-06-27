Used 2014 Dodge Challenger Coupe Consumer Reviews

LOVE MY ORANGE SXT PLUS Ronald Beck , 11/10/2015 SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Amazing power for a 6 cylinder car. Stunning orange color with sharp black graphics. Have gotten more compliments on this car than i did on my silver 1997 C5 Corvette. Smooth riding, corners well and has plenty of pep, considering that it is not a Hemi! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

mistske Mia , 08/28/2016 SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've had this car for two years and I regret my purchase. Within the first three months, the electronic system crashed and left me stranded for two hours. The dealership said they couldn't identify the issue and it was in the shop for two days. A year later, my window motor broke. It took a different dealership four days to fix the issue. Four months after they fixed the window motor, it broke again. Leaving me unable to use my car because it was stuck in the up position and it wouldn't allow my door to close. It took the dealership nine days to repair the window because every single part of the window motor system had to be replaced and reprogramming the car took another two days. This car has more down sides than up, I would not recommend to anymore. It's just a money pit. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Jazz Blue Beast Jason , 12/11/2015 R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love my Challenger! I special ordered a R/T base with some options (HID Headlights, Sound Group II, Sunroof). Power from the 5.7 is adequate, but it isn't exactly fast considering how heavy the car is. I solved that little problem with a ProCharger, now it moves with authority like an SRT8 (490 wheel horsepower), but without the insurance costs. It's big, roomy, and for the most part, comfortable. Enormous trunk. I do have a hard time finding a comfortable driving position for long drives though. The car would benefit greatly from either more telescoping in the steering column, power adjustable pedals, or moving the shifter (6spd) back farther toward the driver. The car rides like a Cadillac. Optional HID headlights work very well, and are bi-xenon, so you get both low & high beams in HID. Optional mid-level stereo (Sound Group II) is absolutely amazing. You can crank any type of music up to full volume with no distortion. The first thing you'll want to do is toss the 18" "green" low rolling resistance Michelins in the garbage, and get a set of proper tires to keep from roasting rubber. Then, you'll need to get a Barton shifter to keep from constantly missing 3rd, and to eliminate the ridiculous throw from 4-5. A skip shift eliminator or programmer is also mandatory. I didn't buy a manual transmission to be forced to shift from 1 to 4!!!!!!! Bluetooth "works", but takes quite some time to pair. And quite some time again when it un-pairs right after you get out on the road! And don't bother turning off the incoming SMS message alert... no matter how many times you turn this confounded feature OFF, it still breaks into the music for EVERY single text message. A new aftermarket head unit is in my near future. The voice recognition sucks. If you need to call "home", good luck. I'm not sure how the engineers who designed the voice recognition system talk, but I have tried every conceivable way of saying "home", and the car simply refuses to call home. There is an option that allows the car to learn your voice. It's a joke, don't bother wasting your time. I love the retro styling, but it does make for some LOUSY outward visibility to the sides. Lane changes are basically floor it and pray you can get ahead of whoever may happen to be in that ENROMOUS blind spot. If blind spot detection had been available in 2014, I'd have ordered it for sure. If you get the 6spd (of course you did, who buys an automatic muscle car?!) do yourself a favor and get the resonators removed right away. It makes the car sound like it should have from the factory. There is no drone on the 6spd (autos drone and sound like crap when MDS kicks in, you're better off leaving the stock exhaust in place) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Soaked in my Challenger Stephen Smell , 08/11/2015 SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 8 of 12 people found this review helpful So far I had a heating problem where the heat system would start blowing cold air.Took 4 trips to the service center and it is still not fixed a hundred percent.Next all the bearings fell out of the seat.Had to wait a week for parts.Then I got a recall notice telling me the alternater could stop working with no notice shutting the car down completely.Imagine driving out 65 and all the sudden you have no power steering,power brakes,no ABS system,No windshield wipers and no lights.And Dodge told me this was not putting me in harms way.It took 4 months to get replacement parts.Also the alternater could catch fire at any time.Next the airconditioning system started blowing a water mist into the cab of the car.At first I was told all systems do that,I told them BULL.They came back and told me the drain on the system was clogged.They said because of this the duct system had mildew in it and would have to be disenfected. Charged me over 200 dollars.Three weeks later I have mist again.WOULD NOT BUY ANOTHER DODGE EVER.I am updating my review.Nothing has changed, the heat system is still not fixed.I still would not recommend buying a Dodge.What good is a warranty if they just refuse to fix the problem.I have filled numerous complaints,but they were all ignored.Think twice!!!!! Just took my challenger for an oil change.I was first in line,took me 3 hours to get my car back.they asked me why I had not brought my car in for the air bag recall.They had fixed it that day but I never recieved a recall notice until a week later.I was told the air bag inflater could have exploded causing bodily injury to someone sitting in the passenger seat.Yet Chrysler never put anyone in harms way.Car is now 5 years old and Chrysler still says there is no problem with the heat system.Yet it still does not work. Think twice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value