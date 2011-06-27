  1. Home
Used 2007 Dodge Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Caravan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$19,055
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG202020
Total Seating772
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$19,055
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$19,055
Starting MSRP
$20,555
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.340/480 mi.340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.20 gal.20 gal.
Combined MPG202020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$19,055
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm165 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm200 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l2.4 l3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5000 rpm150 hp @ 5100 rpm170 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Valves121612
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Double overhead cam (dohc)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$19,055
Starting MSRP
$20,555
2 rear headrestsyesyesno
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesno
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesno
engine immobilizeryesnono
child seat anchorsyesyesno
ABS, rear wheel onlyyesnono
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesnono
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesnono
Rear center lap beltyesyesno
electronic brakeforce distributionnonoyes
4-wheel ABSnonoyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$19,055
Starting MSRP
$20,555
AM/FM stereoyesnono
62 watts stereo outputyesnono
6 total speakersyesnono
AM/FM CD-controller stereonoyesyes
4 total speakersnoyesno
66 watts stereo outputnoyesyes
2 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$19,055
Starting MSRP
$20,555
cruise controlyesnono
cargo area lightyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesnono
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$19,055
Starting MSRP
$20,555
1 one-touch power windowsyesnono
Power mirrorsyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$19,055
Starting MSRP
$20,555
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesnono
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$19,055
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room62.8 in.62.8 in.62.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front hip room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$19,055
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.no
Rear hip Room67.8 in.67.8 in.no
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.no
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.64.7 in.no
reclining rear seatsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$19,055
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Front track63 in.63 in.63 in.
Maximum cargo capacity129.0 cu.ft.129.0 cu.ft.129.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3921 lbs.3763 lbs.4112 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.5 cu.ft.23.5 cu.ft.129.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.0.35 cd.
Length189.3 in.189.3 in.189.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.5.6 in.5.6 in.
Height68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.113.3 in.113.3 in.
Width78.6 in.78.6 in.78.6 in.
Rear track64 in.64 in.64 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$19,055
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$19,055
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesno
215/65R16 tiresyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnono
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
full wheel coversnoyesyes
steel wheelsnoyesyes
215/70R15 tiresnoyesno
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
fullsize matching spare tirenonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$19,055
Starting MSRP
$20,555
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
solid axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Starting MSRP
$19,055
Starting MSRP
$20,555
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Caravan InventorySee Caravan InventorySee Caravan Inventory

