Used 1997 Dodge Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Caravan
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG192018
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic3-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg18/23 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.360.0/460.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG192018
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm150 hp @ 5200 rpm158 hp @ 4850 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity147 cu.ft.147 cu.ft.147 cu.ft.
Length186.3 in.186.3 in.186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.1000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3689 lbs.3544 lbs.3872 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.13.6 cu.ft.13.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.68.5 in.68.5 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.113.3 in.113.3 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Taupe Frost
  • Light Gold Pearlcoat
  • Light Iris Pearlcoat
  • Light Silver Fern Pearlcoat
  • Dark Rosewood Pearlcoat
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Tint
  • Golden White Pearl
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Rosewood Pearlcoat
  • Golden White Pearl
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Light Gold Pearlcoat
  • Taupe Frost
  • Light Iris Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Light Silver Fern Pearlcoat
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Tint
  • Golden White Pearl
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Tint
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Rosewood Pearlcoat
  • Light Silver Fern Pearlcoat
  • Light Iris Pearlcoat
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Light Gold Pearlcoat
  • Taupe Frost
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
