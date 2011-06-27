Used 1993 Dodge Caravan Consumer Reviews

TIME FOR A CHANGE NEWVANTIME , 08/19/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Now at 108K miles. New transmission at 70K ($2500) The trans was never right on this car, but dealer ignored complaints and kept "resetting the computer" til it blew out after warranty. major engine work needed by 75K. A clunky car since day one. Recall notices in the mail about every month-I stopped paying attention a few years ago. Off to the Honda dealer soon for a 2003 Odyssey... Report Abuse

after 10 years anonymous , 07/22/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful 1 owner, leaking oil, new shocks, new transmission, new front brake rotors and calipers, new windshield, been stolen once, failed aircare twice this year after 10 years of abuse. the air conditioner doesn't without making a loud screeching noise. engine makes a ticking noice when idling. automatic transmission shifter feels uneasy. Report Abuse

Great MiniVan GreytHounds , 07/13/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This has been the most reliable and versatile vehicle we have ever owned. Report Abuse

Check for blowby and trans problems cgijobs , 03/08/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful At 70,000 miles it started leaking oil; was told the problem was blowby, which can only be fixed by replacing engine (I have been told by more than one mechanic that this is fairly common for Caravans like mine). I've been able to live with the oil leak, but now at 133,000 miles the transmission is going out. Talking with other caravan owners, transmission problems are very common. Before buying an older Caravan I would make sure to have a mechanic check out the transmission carefully. Report Abuse