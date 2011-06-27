  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caravan
  4. Used 1992 Dodge Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Dodge Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Caravan
Overview
See Caravan Inventory
See Caravan Inventory
See Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG201920
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg16/22 mpg18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/520.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.360.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG201920
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm173 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l3.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.no40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.no38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.no57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.no37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.no60.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity147 cu.ft.147 cu.ft.147 cu.ft.
Length178.1 in.178.1 in.178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.no1000 lbs.
Height66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.112.3 in.112.3 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Champagne
  • Bright White
  • Indy Red
  • Teal Pearl
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Black
  • Dark Quartz Gray
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Light Champagne
  • Bright White
  • Dark Quartz Gray
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Indy Red
  • Teal Pearl
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Teal Pearl
  • Light Champagne
  • Indy Red
  • Bright White
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Black
See Caravan InventorySee Caravan InventorySee Caravan Inventory

Related Used 1992 Dodge Caravan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles