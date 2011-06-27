Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Town and Country Minivan
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,247*
Total Cash Price
$11,098
Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,832*
Total Cash Price
$11,320
S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,068*
Total Cash Price
$15,204
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,238*
Total Cash Price
$15,648
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Town and Country Minivan Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$692
|$713
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$3,674
|Maintenance
|$824
|$153
|$2,245
|$314
|$1,203
|$4,739
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$630
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$814
|Financing
|$597
|$480
|$355
|$222
|$81
|$1,735
|Depreciation
|$2,860
|$1,135
|$999
|$885
|$794
|$6,673
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,650
|$4,695
|$6,685
|$4,682
|$5,535
|$29,247
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Town and Country Minivan Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$706
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$795
|$3,747
|Maintenance
|$840
|$156
|$2,290
|$320
|$1,227
|$4,834
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$643
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$830
|Financing
|$609
|$490
|$362
|$226
|$83
|$1,770
|Depreciation
|$2,917
|$1,158
|$1,019
|$903
|$810
|$6,806
|Fuel
|$1,622
|$1,671
|$1,721
|$1,772
|$1,826
|$8,611
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,803
|$4,789
|$6,819
|$4,776
|$5,646
|$29,832
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Town and Country Minivan S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$948
|$977
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$5,033
|Maintenance
|$1,129
|$210
|$3,076
|$430
|$1,648
|$6,492
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$863
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,115
|Financing
|$818
|$658
|$486
|$304
|$111
|$2,377
|Depreciation
|$3,918
|$1,555
|$1,369
|$1,212
|$1,088
|$9,142
|Fuel
|$2,178
|$2,244
|$2,311
|$2,380
|$2,452
|$11,566
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,481
|$6,432
|$9,158
|$6,414
|$7,583
|$40,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Town and Country Minivan Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$5,180
|Maintenance
|$1,162
|$216
|$3,165
|$443
|$1,696
|$6,682
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$888
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,148
|Financing
|$842
|$677
|$501
|$313
|$114
|$2,446
|Depreciation
|$4,033
|$1,600
|$1,409
|$1,248
|$1,120
|$9,409
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,787
|$6,620
|$9,426
|$6,602
|$7,804
|$41,238
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country in Virginia is:not available
