Used 2003 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan Consumer Reviews
2003 Limited AWD
We bought this van new in 2003. Has all the bells and whistles, DVD system, power everything, leather 3.8L engine etc. It has been a great vehicle for us. We are just coming up on 200,000 miles and have had very few problems. We have done the brakes once. Just replaced the water pump ( for a whole $120!), other than that just put fuel in it and drive. Fit and finish is still good. Only hardware problem is the left side power sliding door. The clutch is out in it and so it is hard to open manually. It will open under power if you give it a tug. Leather seats are still perfect and still comfortable. We have gotten about 19 MPG.
Served me Well for Eleven Years
I just traded in my 2003 T&C with 122,000 miles on it. For all the horrible reviews on this model over the years, this van served me well for 11 years. I think I had it serviced ONE time for anything other than normal maintenance and oil changes. The leather interior is still in excellent shape, the exterior wore well also. That said, I would NOT buy this van used. When I turned mine in the back hatch would fall at inopportune times onto my head, the power windows were failing, and the transmission was both sounding and acting wonky. Gas mileage was horrible.
Best ride I ever bought
This has been the best work horse my family ever bought. I still drive it frequently and my now teenage daughters won't let me sell it. I had an 80+ year old gentleman stop me at Publix and told me to never sell it as he had one, sold it, and regretted it. I agreed. Only costs me $150 every 6months to insure and despite less than exemplary milage still is worth keeping. Don't know if I'll let it go before it gives up on me altogether. Did have to replace the transmission twice and now instrument cluster needs repair. No other major issues. Glad I bought it.
Made it to the moon!
Our goal was to get 232K mIles out of this van so we could say we had traveled (the distance) to the moon. Same transmission--I've had it flushed twice. 268K, mostly highway miles and still humming right along. My siblings who have owned Chevrolet and other minivans prefer the seats in the T&C. I highly recommend this van.
What a Lemon
Bought the van 9 months ago. Recently a 10amp fuse blew causing the van to shut down. That same night after it was fixed the speedometer quit working. Now the van jerks while I'm driving it and the speedometer flies all the way to 120mph. Mechanic replaced speed sensor, that didn't fix it I've had it to him 3 times he finally told me he doesn't know what's wrong with it and he does not want to work on it anymore. I'm praying it's not the transmission (mechanic does not think it is). It has 118,500 miles on it. I hate this van. The drivers seat sits to high, the power window is getting ready to go I would not wish this van on my worse enemy.
