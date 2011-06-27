Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring Sedan Consumer Reviews
2002 Chrysler Sebring LXI Sedan
This car is worth more than the $3,000 I paid for it, especially if you consider the negative experiences that are reported. My Sebring was purchased with 140,000 miles on it, and from what I noticed, the previous owner took GOOD CARE OF IT. Obviously if you neglect your car, run it to the ground, and forget to change the oil on time, sludge will become a harsh reality. Timing belt or chain? No issues here. This car is very underrated, and I think more people need to report the positives on this car, such as, the sharp style of the body, the actual quality of the 2.7 liter engine, and the interior build quality. I use Mobile 1 extended performance synthetic motor oil. I love my Sebring.
Preventive Maintenance when buying used.
I bought this car with 58,315 miles on the 2.7 V-6 engine. Knowing the issues associated with this engine, I performed a motor flush, switched to full synthetic motor oil, and replaced the PCV valve. Also, I had the transmission flushed, cooling system flushed, and tune up performed. This is a good, reliable car and solid for being 8 years old. Not knowing how the previous owner cared for the vehicle, I had all that preventive maintenance done. I average about 27 mpg with my Sebring and for the most part, I'm satisfied.
Chrysler Sebring Lxi 2002 2.6v6
I bought this car with no pre-conceptions of Chrysler, I'm from the UK. It was exceptionally clean and well cared for with 114k on the clock, looked factory new inside and out. It's reliable, nice to drive, excellent driver ergonomics. The interior is tasteful and well built. The bodywork is of high quality. BUT! before you buy, check to see if the timing chain and water pump have been changed. Be aware that when the water pump fails as they all do eventually, it will end up fouling the engine oil if left too long as it's INSIDE the crankcase and runs off the timing chain. Repair is approx. $1350.00 at a Chrysler dealer. Be sure to factor this in when haggling! Check your coolant often!
Follow-up
It's been a couple years since I posted, so I wanted to do a follow up. My car now has 93,000 miles on it and has lost considerable fuel mileage. I'll have it tuned up this year, but stay away from Bosch Platinum+4 plugs. I used those in my last tune up and lost 3-4 mpg's. Other than that I'm still happy with my car. The engine is clean, no sign of sludge and I still run full synthetic oil through it. I've been doing a lot more driving with it over the last year and have no qualms with the reliability of my car. My car, by the way, is actually an LX, but with the V-6 engine. Edmunds doesn't include the V-6 option with the LX.
USD 10,000+ in repair and counting
46,000 Miles, 1 owner. I have replaced: front end (2X, no grease fittings), 2 rear struts, cat converter, both passenger & driver front door panels, air bag electronics, AC compressor (2X), power door locks (2X), trunk pneumatic, wiper motors, headlamps (4X). I repainted to cover skin cancer (Chrysler admitted paint issue). Engine lite comes on and engine stalls intermittently w/o cause. Foam in pass compartment deteriorates and blows black plastic over everything. Plastic trim around doors brittle, cracking. Total out-of-pocket cost for these repairs to date: $10,700 [$4000 this year so far]. Chrysler admits all of these are their fault but none are part of any recall.
