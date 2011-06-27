Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Consumer Reviews

man_on_wheelz , 08/11/2016 LXi 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A)

8 of 9 people found this review helpful

This is definitely a good buy! I have no regrets with this purchase. The car overall is a real head-turner. With the top down, children love staring at it as you drive by, and adults often give you the thumbs up or start conversation. So many people want to go for a ride in the car as so many people have never ridden in a convertible and with the comfort and space you can easily take 3 people with you on the ride. Trunk space is plenty for a convertible with the top down. And the top goes up and down in like 6 seconds or so quietly and easily. Unlike some cars you can even operate the top up to around 10 MPH. There is no roll over protection so... don't flip it! But it's got a nice low center of gravity anyway so chances of flipping are low. The aerodynamics in this thing is phenomenal! Driving over 70mph on a windy rainy day on the countryside was a breeze. You can hear when the wind hits the car but it stays the course very well. And I personally get a kick out of the sound of the wind getting sliced by the wipers as it wipes. With a good, tight top on the car (like new) the noise level with the top up is very minimal and similar to a standard hard body car. Warning though, when I got mine used, the back window on the top was separated from the cloth causing a leak in the back into the trunk. Chances are you'll need to replace the top. There's a site that can sell you one for around $500, that's where I got mine, and put it on myself. Took 2 people with no experience in convertible tops but we got it done and it looks great! Took us a whole day lol. One of my biggest complaints though is the electronics. The headlights are not very bright so I recommend getting one with working foglights. And also I'm having a fight with my headlight switch as it seems to now be tied to my foglights. Headlights turn on, foglights come with for no reason! I've gone through several switches and eventually each one either ties my headlights to the foglights, or fog lights stop working altogether. I'd rather it stay on all the time which is my current issue, I can live with this. Also my door locks sometimes don't lock/unlock with the key fob... other times it does. And there's a connector under the passenger seat tied to the airbag system that frequently lights my airbag light. I every so often have to get out and push it together to get it to turn off. This car has gremlins I swear. But still when everything is working fine its a great car I still recommend it greatly!