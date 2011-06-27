  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Sebring
  4. Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring
  5. Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Sebring
5(64%)4(22%)3(10%)2(3%)1(1%)
4.5
73 reviews
Write a review
See all Sebrings for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,136 - $2,532
Used Sebring for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...15

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Poor design poor quality.

Extremely Unreliabe, 09/11/2008
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Water pump is driven by a timing chain that is inside engine on 2.7 engines. My original pump failed at 61,800 miles flooding engine with antifreeze. Water pump casting number is 0466373611797B followed by Chrysler STAR SYMBOL. Now I'm having to pay $5000 for an engine rebuild. Chrysler refuses to own any part of the problem has been happening since 1999. Before purchasing a Chrysler 2.7 please check out the horror stories on the intranet. Old sales pitch was don't buy no ugly truck. Buyers beware.

Report Abuse

Best Convertible I have ever owned

Convertible Lady, 05/24/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have been the only owner of my Sebring 2002 Convertible. I have changed the oil religiously about every 3000 miles, changed the tranny fluid, and done other preventative maintenance as suggested. The only problem I have had with my vehicle is with the seat belt light staying on. I changed out a fuse and had the box reset and that helped for about two weeks. The light came back on. It doesn't bother me to have the light on so I leave it alone. The only other problem I had was with some small piece in the system that cost about $100 (it caused the car to shut down at stop lights). I got that fixed and everything is ok again. It has been a great car..no lemon. I am over 100k mi. now.

Report Abuse

See America from a convertable.

Kelly, 09/27/2015
GTC 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car when it was 3 years old with 30K miles. I've had it now 11 years and put 50K more miles on it. Extremely low maintenance. I would not be sceptical to head out on a nice long vacation in it, as is. Very enjoyable to own.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Turns heads for cheap, but has it's downsides.

man_on_wheelz, 08/11/2016
LXi 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

This is definitely a good buy! I have no regrets with this purchase. The car overall is a real head-turner. With the top down, children love staring at it as you drive by, and adults often give you the thumbs up or start conversation. So many people want to go for a ride in the car as so many people have never ridden in a convertible and with the comfort and space you can easily take 3 people with you on the ride. Trunk space is plenty for a convertible with the top down. And the top goes up and down in like 6 seconds or so quietly and easily. Unlike some cars you can even operate the top up to around 10 MPH. There is no roll over protection so... don't flip it! But it's got a nice low center of gravity anyway so chances of flipping are low. The aerodynamics in this thing is phenomenal! Driving over 70mph on a windy rainy day on the countryside was a breeze. You can hear when the wind hits the car but it stays the course very well. And I personally get a kick out of the sound of the wind getting sliced by the wipers as it wipes. With a good, tight top on the car (like new) the noise level with the top up is very minimal and similar to a standard hard body car. Warning though, when I got mine used, the back window on the top was separated from the cloth causing a leak in the back into the trunk. Chances are you'll need to replace the top. There's a site that can sell you one for around $500, that's where I got mine, and put it on myself. Took 2 people with no experience in convertible tops but we got it done and it looks great! Took us a whole day lol. One of my biggest complaints though is the electronics. The headlights are not very bright so I recommend getting one with working foglights. And also I'm having a fight with my headlight switch as it seems to now be tied to my foglights. Headlights turn on, foglights come with for no reason! I've gone through several switches and eventually each one either ties my headlights to the foglights, or fog lights stop working altogether. I'd rather it stay on all the time which is my current issue, I can live with this. Also my door locks sometimes don't lock/unlock with the key fob... other times it does. And there's a connector under the passenger seat tied to the airbag system that frequently lights my airbag light. I every so often have to get out and push it together to get it to turn off. This car has gremlins I swear. But still when everything is working fine its a great car I still recommend it greatly!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love my car

BARBARA, 07/15/2010
10 of 13 people found this review helpful

Had this car for 8 years and it now has 158,000 miles. Ran fine until now. I guess it's because of old age/mileage. Now I'm having problems with antifreeze leaking and sometime overheating. I replaced the water pump and thermostat and thermostat housing. All this in a year's time. Still having overheating and antifreeze leaking issues. I hope it can be fixed but it is now starting to nickle and dime me. I guess I can't complain since it never gave me a problem until 2007. But hey, look at my mileage. I love this car and enjoyed it. I just hate to part with it.

Report Abuse
12345...15
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sebrings for sale

Related Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles