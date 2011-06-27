Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Consumer Reviews
Poor design poor quality.
Water pump is driven by a timing chain that is inside engine on 2.7 engines. My original pump failed at 61,800 miles flooding engine with antifreeze. Water pump casting number is 0466373611797B followed by Chrysler STAR SYMBOL. Now I'm having to pay $5000 for an engine rebuild. Chrysler refuses to own any part of the problem has been happening since 1999. Before purchasing a Chrysler 2.7 please check out the horror stories on the intranet. Old sales pitch was don't buy no ugly truck. Buyers beware.
Best Convertible I have ever owned
I have been the only owner of my Sebring 2002 Convertible. I have changed the oil religiously about every 3000 miles, changed the tranny fluid, and done other preventative maintenance as suggested. The only problem I have had with my vehicle is with the seat belt light staying on. I changed out a fuse and had the box reset and that helped for about two weeks. The light came back on. It doesn't bother me to have the light on so I leave it alone. The only other problem I had was with some small piece in the system that cost about $100 (it caused the car to shut down at stop lights). I got that fixed and everything is ok again. It has been a great car..no lemon. I am over 100k mi. now.
See America from a convertable.
I purchased this car when it was 3 years old with 30K miles. I've had it now 11 years and put 50K more miles on it. Extremely low maintenance. I would not be sceptical to head out on a nice long vacation in it, as is. Very enjoyable to own.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Turns heads for cheap, but has it's downsides.
This is definitely a good buy! I have no regrets with this purchase. The car overall is a real head-turner. With the top down, children love staring at it as you drive by, and adults often give you the thumbs up or start conversation. So many people want to go for a ride in the car as so many people have never ridden in a convertible and with the comfort and space you can easily take 3 people with you on the ride. Trunk space is plenty for a convertible with the top down. And the top goes up and down in like 6 seconds or so quietly and easily. Unlike some cars you can even operate the top up to around 10 MPH. There is no roll over protection so... don't flip it! But it's got a nice low center of gravity anyway so chances of flipping are low. The aerodynamics in this thing is phenomenal! Driving over 70mph on a windy rainy day on the countryside was a breeze. You can hear when the wind hits the car but it stays the course very well. And I personally get a kick out of the sound of the wind getting sliced by the wipers as it wipes. With a good, tight top on the car (like new) the noise level with the top up is very minimal and similar to a standard hard body car. Warning though, when I got mine used, the back window on the top was separated from the cloth causing a leak in the back into the trunk. Chances are you'll need to replace the top. There's a site that can sell you one for around $500, that's where I got mine, and put it on myself. Took 2 people with no experience in convertible tops but we got it done and it looks great! Took us a whole day lol. One of my biggest complaints though is the electronics. The headlights are not very bright so I recommend getting one with working foglights. And also I'm having a fight with my headlight switch as it seems to now be tied to my foglights. Headlights turn on, foglights come with for no reason! I've gone through several switches and eventually each one either ties my headlights to the foglights, or fog lights stop working altogether. I'd rather it stay on all the time which is my current issue, I can live with this. Also my door locks sometimes don't lock/unlock with the key fob... other times it does. And there's a connector under the passenger seat tied to the airbag system that frequently lights my airbag light. I every so often have to get out and push it together to get it to turn off. This car has gremlins I swear. But still when everything is working fine its a great car I still recommend it greatly!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love my car
Had this car for 8 years and it now has 158,000 miles. Ran fine until now. I guess it's because of old age/mileage. Now I'm having problems with antifreeze leaking and sometime overheating. I replaced the water pump and thermostat and thermostat housing. All this in a year's time. Still having overheating and antifreeze leaking issues. I hope it can be fixed but it is now starting to nickle and dime me. I guess I can't complain since it never gave me a problem until 2007. But hey, look at my mileage. I love this car and enjoyed it. I just hate to part with it.
Sponsored cars related to the Sebring
Related Used 2002 Chrysler Sebring Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner