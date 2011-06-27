Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron Consumer Reviews

The best car I've ever had!! Mary , 12/31/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my little beauty, used, in 2004. The sleek body style caught my eye. I had no idea what an excellent car I was getting! No mechanical problems or anything, other than your typical age-related. Even then, the cost to repair/replace those parts {water pump & alternator} were very inexpensive. This car is the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. I usually get bored with a vehicle after a year or so & *trade up*. But there's no way I'll give up my LeBaron. It's sturdy, dependable, easy to work on, gets great gas mileage, runs like a champ & really gets the looks & compliments! Eventually she'll need a new engine and/or tranny, yes, but I'll replace them. Report Abuse

No Problems Dane , 05/16/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful my Car is well over 80,000 miles. and i have had no problems but a small rip on my top. but even that is easy to fix, in fact, i just decided to buy a whole new top altogether and found it not too expensive at all ! great pickup speed. great top end speed. totally reliable, smooth ride.

LeBaron Base convertible jim , 03/16/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought the LeB. w/ 52K mi. It now has 100K and I've had no problems at all. No oil burn, no leaks, everything works well. I'm a believer in preventive, rather than breakdown maintenance, and it has always paid off.

I'd get another. Stephanie , 09/30/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I was reluctant to pay $1,400 for the 1994 LeBaron with 110,000 miles. But I'm sure glad I did! What a super reliable car. Cheap to fix, good pick up (love the v6), good on hills, in the snow (with snow tires), and it just keeps going and going. The only problem is that the bottom has finally rusted out. Everything is leaking. I think if we had been able to garage it we would have gotten more out of it. But the engine goes nice and quiet and the ride is smooth. Not stellar on gas but it's great in the winter. I would buy a well maintained one again in a heartbeat. I'll be sad when this one goes.