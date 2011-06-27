Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Volt Hatchback
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)
True Cost to Own
$31,247*
Total Cash Price
$16,246
Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)
True Cost to Own
$31,872*
Total Cash Price
$16,571
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Volt Hatchback LT 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$890
|$917
|$944
|$973
|$1,002
|$4,726
|Maintenance
|$1,941
|$872
|$941
|$530
|$2,564
|$6,848
|Repairs
|$319
|$369
|$432
|$504
|$590
|$2,214
|Taxes & Fees
|$892
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,056
|Financing
|$874
|$702
|$520
|$326
|$118
|$2,540
|Depreciation
|$3,974
|$2,112
|$1,804
|$1,538
|$1,313
|$10,741
|Fuel
|$588
|$606
|$624
|$642
|$662
|$3,122
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,478
|$5,619
|$5,306
|$4,554
|$6,290
|$31,247
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Volt Hatchback Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$4,821
|Maintenance
|$1,980
|$889
|$960
|$541
|$2,615
|$6,985
|Repairs
|$325
|$376
|$441
|$514
|$602
|$2,258
|Taxes & Fees
|$910
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,077
|Financing
|$891
|$716
|$530
|$333
|$120
|$2,591
|Depreciation
|$4,053
|$2,154
|$1,840
|$1,569
|$1,339
|$10,956
|Fuel
|$600
|$618
|$636
|$655
|$675
|$3,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,668
|$5,731
|$5,412
|$4,645
|$6,416
|$31,872
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chevrolet Volt in Virginia is:not available
