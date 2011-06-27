Used 2005 Chevrolet Venture Cargo Van Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,165
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425/600 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,165
dual front with head protection chamber for driver only side-mounted airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,165
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,165
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,165
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity140.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3838 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place140.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1457 lbs.
Length200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,165
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,165
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
