Used 2005 Chevrolet Venture for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Westlake - Westlake / Ohio

Climate Package 3rd Row Seat Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Defogger; Rear-Window; Electric Engine; 3.4L 3400 V6 Sfi (185 Hp [138.0 Kw] @ 5200 Rpm; 210 Lb.-Ft. [283.5 N-M] @ 4000 Rpm) Exterior Solid Paint Glass; Solar-Ray Deep Tinted; Mid-; Rear-Side And Liftgate Mirrors; Outside Rearview; Power; Heated; Black; Folding Plus Cloth Plus Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Plus; 7-Passenger; 2Nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench And 3Rd Row 50/50 Split-Folding Bench Tires; P215/70R15; All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Wheels; 15" (38.1 Cm) Steel Wiper; Intermittent; Rear This is a very affordable, low mileage, dealer maintained, 2004 Chevrolet Venture wagon that is priced to sell, and can only be found at Autonation Ford Westlake.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture Plus with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNDU03E84D229349

Stock: 4D229349

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-23-2020