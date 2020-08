Used 2005 Chevrolet Venture for Sale Near Me

Mason City Buick GMC Cadillac - Mason City / Iowa

Venture LS Extended, 3.4L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Medium Cadet Blue Metallic, Medium Gray Cloth, 4-Wheel Antilock Brakes, Driver & Right Front Passenger Side-Impact Airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Front & 2nd Row Carpeted Floormats, Intermittent Rear Wiper w/Washer, LS Equipment Group, LS Model Package, Power Heated Black Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power Rear Quarter Vent Windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Solar-Ray Deep Tinted Glass. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Medium Cadet Blue Metallic 2005 Chevrolet Venture LS Extended Extended Extended Passenger Van FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFI Mason City Motors Company has been serving the metro area for 3 years. 19/26 City/Highway MPG This 2005 Chevrolet Venture LS will not make it to the weekend!! Please CALL NOW!! (641) 424-4033.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Venture LS with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNDV23E75D127003

Stock: 1004PA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-27-2020