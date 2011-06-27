2005 Chevrolet Venture Review
Pros & Cons
- Carlike ride and handling, power-sliding doors, eight-passenger seating option, available DVD entertainment system.
- Flimsy modular seats, poor interior fit and finish, ABS not standard, coarse engine character, mixed crash test results.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,796 - $2,713
Edmunds' Expert Review
Not terribly refined, but loaded with value, the Chevy Venture is a solid minivan if you don't need all the latest features and gadgets.
2005 Highlights
The regular wheelbase and all-wheel-drive Ventures are history, leaving the extended-length front-wheel-drive model as the sole option.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Michelle,08/24/2005
We were in a rollover accident with our Chevy Venture. The van rolled over 4 times according to witnesses, and my 2 children and I walked away from the accident. You could see the obvious crumple zones, and while I did hit my head on the roof, it did not cave in at all. Instead it bowed out like a cone, like it was supposed to. I was very happy with the crash performance, and while I don't plan to get hit again like that (!), we did go out and buy another new Chevy Venture to replace the totalled one.
thecatman,07/18/2012
Got my van in Dec. 2009. I travel 12 miles on mostly a hilly expressway and get between 25 -26.5 per trip. Problems I've had are the horn stops working because of a fuse. I replace it and then 2 months later it blows again. Also I wanted to get bucket seats for the middle row but Chevy changed the seat design on the 2005. As a result you can only interchange these seats with another 2005 and they are IMPOSSIBLE to find. I've been trying for over a year. I have a side and middle seat and they are not comfortable on long trip. But I am happy with the van, rights nice, rattles a little but no major problems after 143,000 miles. I would buy another Venture only with bucket seats.
Kevin,02/02/2006
Average van, bland styling, brakes are weak,no storage pockets on the back of the front cap't seats,only one power sliding door,noisy cabin,no cassette player, not enough cup holders for middle row,DVD hard to reach/see when cup holders are being used,rear wiper streaks/doesn't work in cold weather. I thought I would get better gas milliage with such a small V6 engine. All in all this van is O.K, not bad, not impressive, just average.If you don't want to spend a lot of money on an import, this van would be a good deal.
E. Georgia Fox,04/02/2009
I recently owned a 96 Ford Explorer 4 WD and wanted to upgrade my vehicle. I wanted a van and checked out our local car dealer for the first time. He gave me a good deal on my Ford and introduced me to a Venture Van! I loved it the minute I seen it, took it for a drive. I am a person who prays for guidance, pray for safe trip in the 4 directions while I drive and pray for my vehicle, that it runs good and takes me where I need to go! Today, I just purchased a used one! I still cannot believe I am driving a vehicle in the 2000's catagory! I am a person who buys what I can afford. I don't want car payments, as long as it runs good for me. I am blessed and thankful.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
