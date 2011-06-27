  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Venture
  4. Used 2005 Chevrolet Venture
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

2005 Chevrolet Venture Review

Pros & Cons

  • Carlike ride and handling, power-sliding doors, eight-passenger seating option, available DVD entertainment system.
  • Flimsy modular seats, poor interior fit and finish, ABS not standard, coarse engine character, mixed crash test results.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Chevrolet Venture for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,796 - $2,713
Used Venture for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Not terribly refined, but loaded with value, the Chevy Venture is a solid minivan if you don't need all the latest features and gadgets.

2005 Highlights

The regular wheelbase and all-wheel-drive Ventures are history, leaving the extended-length front-wheel-drive model as the sole option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Venture.

5(44%)
4(36%)
3(8%)
2(8%)
1(4%)
4.1
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2005 Venture
Michelle,08/24/2005
We were in a rollover accident with our Chevy Venture. The van rolled over 4 times according to witnesses, and my 2 children and I walked away from the accident. You could see the obvious crumple zones, and while I did hit my head on the roof, it did not cave in at all. Instead it bowed out like a cone, like it was supposed to. I was very happy with the crash performance, and while I don't plan to get hit again like that (!), we did go out and buy another new Chevy Venture to replace the totalled one.
Nice family van -- so issues
thecatman,07/18/2012
Got my van in Dec. 2009. I travel 12 miles on mostly a hilly expressway and get between 25 -26.5 per trip. Problems I've had are the horn stops working because of a fuse. I replace it and then 2 months later it blows again. Also I wanted to get bucket seats for the middle row but Chevy changed the seat design on the 2005. As a result you can only interchange these seats with another 2005 and they are IMPOSSIBLE to find. I've been trying for over a year. I have a side and middle seat and they are not comfortable on long trip. But I am happy with the van, rights nice, rattles a little but no major problems after 143,000 miles. I would buy another Venture only with bucket seats.
Bland/Average Van
Kevin,02/02/2006
Average van, bland styling, brakes are weak,no storage pockets on the back of the front cap't seats,only one power sliding door,noisy cabin,no cassette player, not enough cup holders for middle row,DVD hard to reach/see when cup holders are being used,rear wiper streaks/doesn't work in cold weather. I thought I would get better gas milliage with such a small V6 engine. All in all this van is O.K, not bad, not impressive, just average.If you don't want to spend a lot of money on an import, this van would be a good deal.
Happy to be in the 2000'S Vehicles
E. Georgia Fox,04/02/2009
I recently owned a 96 Ford Explorer 4 WD and wanted to upgrade my vehicle. I wanted a van and checked out our local car dealer for the first time. He gave me a good deal on my Ford and introduced me to a Venture Van! I loved it the minute I seen it, took it for a drive. I am a person who prays for guidance, pray for safe trip in the 4 directions while I drive and pray for my vehicle, that it runs good and takes me where I need to go! Today, I just purchased a used one! I still cannot believe I am driving a vehicle in the 2000's catagory! I am a person who buys what I can afford. I don't want car payments, as long as it runs good for me. I am blessed and thankful.
See all 25 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Venture
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 3
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Venture features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2005 Chevrolet Venture

Used 2005 Chevrolet Venture Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Venture is offered in the following submodels: Venture Minivan. Available styles include LS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Plus Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), LT Entertainer Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and Cargo Van Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Chevrolet Venture?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Chevrolet Ventures are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chevrolet Venture for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Chevrolet Venture.

Can't find a used 2005 Chevrolet Ventures you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Venture for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,888.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,840.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Venture for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,365.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,411.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Chevrolet Venture?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Venture lease specials

Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Venture info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles