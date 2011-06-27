We were in a rollover accident with our Chevy Venture. The van rolled over 4 times according to witnesses, and my 2 children and I walked away from the accident. You could see the obvious crumple zones, and while I did hit my head on the roof, it did not cave in at all. Instead it bowed out like a cone, like it was supposed to. I was very happy with the crash performance, and while I don't plan to get hit again like that (!), we did go out and buy another new Chevy Venture to replace the totalled one.

Read more