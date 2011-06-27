2020 Chevrolet Trax Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Trax SUV
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,001*
Total Cash Price
$23,335
LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,334*
Total Cash Price
$22,877
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,668*
Total Cash Price
$31,341
LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,001*
Total Cash Price
$32,257
Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,001*
Total Cash Price
$31,570
LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,667*
Total Cash Price
$23,792
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Trax SUV Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$686
|$711
|$735
|$761
|$787
|$3,681
|Maintenance
|$498
|$728
|$927
|$1,732
|$1,891
|$5,776
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$145
|$344
|$503
|$991
|Taxes & Fees
|$980
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,148
|Financing
|$1,255
|$1,010
|$747
|$467
|$169
|$3,648
|Depreciation
|$8,841
|$916
|$867
|$1,016
|$963
|$12,603
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,419
|$4,600
|$4,693
|$5,628
|$5,660
|$34,001
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Trax SUV LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$673
|$697
|$721
|$746
|$772
|$3,609
|Maintenance
|$488
|$714
|$909
|$1,698
|$1,854
|$5,663
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$142
|$337
|$493
|$972
|Taxes & Fees
|$961
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,125
|Financing
|$1,230
|$990
|$732
|$458
|$166
|$3,576
|Depreciation
|$8,668
|$898
|$850
|$996
|$944
|$12,356
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,156
|$4,510
|$4,601
|$5,518
|$5,549
|$33,334
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Trax SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$955
|$988
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$4,944
|Maintenance
|$669
|$978
|$1,245
|$2,326
|$2,540
|$7,758
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$195
|$462
|$675
|$1,332
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,317
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,541
|Financing
|$1,685
|$1,356
|$1,003
|$627
|$227
|$4,899
|Depreciation
|$11,875
|$1,230
|$1,165
|$1,365
|$1,293
|$16,928
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,024
|$6,179
|$6,303
|$7,560
|$7,602
|$45,668
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Trax SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$949
|$983
|$1,017
|$1,052
|$1,089
|$5,089
|Maintenance
|$688
|$1,007
|$1,282
|$2,394
|$2,614
|$7,985
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$475
|$695
|$1,371
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,355
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,586
|Financing
|$1,734
|$1,396
|$1,032
|$646
|$234
|$5,042
|Depreciation
|$12,222
|$1,266
|$1,199
|$1,404
|$1,331
|$17,422
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,550
|$6,359
|$6,487
|$7,780
|$7,824
|$47,001
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Trax SUV Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$962
|$995
|$1,029
|$1,065
|$4,980
|Maintenance
|$673
|$985
|$1,254
|$2,343
|$2,559
|$7,815
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$465
|$680
|$1,341
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,326
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,552
|Financing
|$1,697
|$1,366
|$1,010
|$632
|$229
|$4,935
|Depreciation
|$11,962
|$1,239
|$1,173
|$1,374
|$1,303
|$17,051
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,155
|$6,224
|$6,349
|$7,615
|$7,658
|$46,001
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Trax SUV LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$700
|$725
|$750
|$776
|$803
|$3,753
|Maintenance
|$508
|$743
|$945
|$1,766
|$1,928
|$5,890
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$350
|$513
|$1,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$999
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,170
|Financing
|$1,279
|$1,030
|$761
|$476
|$173
|$3,719
|Depreciation
|$9,015
|$934
|$884
|$1,036
|$982
|$12,850
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,682
|$4,690
|$4,785
|$5,739
|$5,771
|$34,667
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Chevrolet Trax in Virginia is:not available
