Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Traverse SUV
LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,562*
Total Cash Price
$24,479
Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,510*
Total Cash Price
$32,879
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,218*
Total Cash Price
$33,839
LS Base 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,937*
Total Cash Price
$33,119
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,416*
Total Cash Price
$24,959
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,927*
Total Cash Price
$34,799
LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,708*
Total Cash Price
$23,999
LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,708*
Total Cash Price
$23,999
LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,260*
Total Cash Price
$27,119
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Traverse SUV LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$719
|$741
|$763
|$785
|$809
|$3,817
|Maintenance
|$1,499
|$2,194
|$1,393
|$1,736
|$2,442
|$9,265
|Repairs
|$308
|$449
|$523
|$610
|$712
|$2,602
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,326
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,514
|Financing
|$1,317
|$1,059
|$783
|$491
|$177
|$3,827
|Depreciation
|$4,864
|$2,412
|$2,125
|$1,883
|$1,689
|$12,973
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,835
|$8,757
|$7,546
|$7,520
|$7,904
|$43,562
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Traverse SUV Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$5,127
|Maintenance
|$2,014
|$2,947
|$1,871
|$2,332
|$3,280
|$12,444
|Repairs
|$414
|$603
|$703
|$819
|$956
|$3,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,781
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,033
|Financing
|$1,769
|$1,422
|$1,052
|$659
|$238
|$5,140
|Depreciation
|$6,534
|$3,240
|$2,854
|$2,529
|$2,269
|$17,425
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,896
|$11,761
|$10,135
|$10,101
|$10,616
|$58,510
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Traverse SUV Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$5,276
|Maintenance
|$2,073
|$3,033
|$1,926
|$2,400
|$3,376
|$12,807
|Repairs
|$426
|$620
|$723
|$843
|$984
|$3,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,833
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,092
|Financing
|$1,820
|$1,464
|$1,083
|$678
|$245
|$5,290
|Depreciation
|$6,724
|$3,335
|$2,937
|$2,603
|$2,335
|$17,934
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,360
|$12,105
|$10,431
|$10,396
|$10,926
|$60,218
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Traverse SUV LS Base 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,164
|Maintenance
|$2,029
|$2,968
|$1,885
|$2,349
|$3,304
|$12,535
|Repairs
|$417
|$607
|$708
|$825
|$963
|$3,520
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,794
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,048
|Financing
|$1,782
|$1,432
|$1,060
|$664
|$240
|$5,178
|Depreciation
|$6,581
|$3,264
|$2,875
|$2,547
|$2,285
|$17,552
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,012
|$11,847
|$10,209
|$10,175
|$10,694
|$58,937
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Traverse SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$733
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$3,892
|Maintenance
|$1,529
|$2,237
|$1,421
|$1,770
|$2,490
|$9,446
|Repairs
|$314
|$458
|$534
|$622
|$726
|$2,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,352
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,543
|Financing
|$1,343
|$1,080
|$799
|$500
|$181
|$3,902
|Depreciation
|$4,960
|$2,460
|$2,166
|$1,920
|$1,722
|$13,228
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,067
|$8,928
|$7,694
|$7,668
|$8,059
|$44,416
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Traverse SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,150
|$5,426
|Maintenance
|$2,132
|$3,119
|$1,981
|$2,468
|$3,471
|$13,170
|Repairs
|$438
|$638
|$744
|$867
|$1,012
|$3,699
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,885
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,152
|Financing
|$1,872
|$1,505
|$1,114
|$697
|$252
|$5,440
|Depreciation
|$6,915
|$3,429
|$3,020
|$2,677
|$2,401
|$18,443
|Fuel
|$2,561
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$13,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,824
|$12,448
|$10,727
|$10,691
|$11,236
|$61,927
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Traverse SUV LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$705
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$793
|$3,742
|Maintenance
|$1,470
|$2,151
|$1,366
|$1,702
|$2,394
|$9,083
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,300
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,484
|Financing
|$1,291
|$1,038
|$768
|$481
|$174
|$3,752
|Depreciation
|$4,769
|$2,365
|$2,083
|$1,846
|$1,656
|$12,719
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,603
|$8,585
|$7,398
|$7,373
|$7,749
|$42,708
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Traverse SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$705
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$793
|$3,742
|Maintenance
|$1,470
|$2,151
|$1,366
|$1,702
|$2,394
|$9,083
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,300
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,484
|Financing
|$1,291
|$1,038
|$768
|$481
|$174
|$3,752
|Depreciation
|$4,769
|$2,365
|$2,083
|$1,846
|$1,656
|$12,719
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,603
|$8,585
|$7,398
|$7,373
|$7,749
|$42,708
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Traverse SUV LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$797
|$820
|$845
|$870
|$896
|$4,228
|Maintenance
|$1,661
|$2,431
|$1,544
|$1,923
|$2,705
|$10,264
|Repairs
|$341
|$497
|$580
|$676
|$789
|$2,883
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,469
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,677
|Financing
|$1,459
|$1,173
|$868
|$544
|$197
|$4,240
|Depreciation
|$5,389
|$2,672
|$2,354
|$2,086
|$1,871
|$14,372
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$10,596
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,111
|$9,701
|$8,360
|$8,331
|$8,756
|$48,260
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse in Virginia is:not available
