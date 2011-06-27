  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tahoe Limited/Z71
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Limited/Z71
  5. Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Limited/Z71 SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Limited/Z71 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Tahoe Limited/Z71
5(94%)4(6%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
16 reviews
Write a review
See all Tahoe Limited/Z71s for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,577 - $5,309
Used Tahoe Limited/Z71 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My favorite truck

reedsdrummer, 02/10/2005
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I test drove this truck with 14 miles on it. It now has over 97,000. I'm a drummer and I am constantly on the road for my gigs. My truck has been from Dallas to Key West to the Carolinas and every point in between many, many times. It has never left me stranded, it has hauled tons of band equipment, trailers... everything... I can't really express how great it has been. I've spent many nights in it on the raod and it brings me a comfort to know that when I'm away from home, my truck is always there and never far away.

Report Abuse

It doesn't get any better.

1rstgenerationZ, 05/20/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Purchased the truck with 24000 miles when it came off lease in 2003. It has 105,000 miles on it now, and the only thing I have done to it is add a battery and a U-joint. I have used synthetic oil and changed it religiously every 5000 miles, if you do this, it will run forever, so it seems. Suggestion: always set the parking brake before placing it in park.. if you do this then the transmission won't have to hold the weight of the vehicle. Great ride, would drive it anywhere. Comfortable on long trips from GA to CO. 4wd has been valuable. Gas mileage is pretty bad, but you get what you pay for. 16 MPG. Ive been to 19 but also 14 too..(running 285 tires).

Report Abuse

Could have a new vehicle if I wanted one.

sherriweaver, 05/30/2012
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

At 286,000+ miles my tranny has given up. My husband said it is time for me to get a new vehicle. I do NOT want a new one! I haven't seen anything that looks as awesome as my Tahoe. So to the transmission shop it goes. When the engine gives up I will replace that too. I LOVE MY TRUCK! We bought it in 2006 at 175k miles this has been the only major problem we have had. I would rather fix the problems with the truck of my dreams than make payments on something I hate. My Tahoe looks great, sounds great and turns heads everywhere we go. I have never seen another one exactly like it anywhere. Dark Carmine Red trimmed in Gold with 32in aluminum wheels, big ole mud grips and dual exhaust! AWESOME!

Report Abuse

Hardy Vehicle That lasts

Slusc009, 02/16/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have had to repair the alternator and the door actuators and that is all in ten years of service. I probably could keep it another ten years if I wanted too.

Report Abuse

z71 worthy investment

Dewayne, 07/25/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The Z71 Edition of Chevy's Tahoe is a welcome upgrade. Most of it is appearance, but some of the options are truly useful. The cattle pusher on the front is built better than most aftermarket grille gaurds. It is mounted to both the frame and bumper which makes it a useful tool if a mule deer, elk, or the occasional import steps out in front of you. The side steps offer great side impact protection. Finally, the 2-tone leather seats are as comfortable as any lazy- boy!

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tahoe Limited/Z71s for sale

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Limited/Z71 SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles