2021 Chevrolet Suburban Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Suburban SUV
LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$61,744*
Total Cash Price
$61,359
Z71 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$62,979*
Total Cash Price
$62,586
High Country 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$84,589*
Total Cash Price
$84,062
RST 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$87,059*
Total Cash Price
$86,516
RST 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$85,207*
Total Cash Price
$84,675
Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$64,214*
Total Cash Price
$63,813
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$89,529*
Total Cash Price
$88,971
High Country 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$61,744*
Total Cash Price
$61,359
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$69,771*
Total Cash Price
$69,336
LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$76,563*
Total Cash Price
$76,085
Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$73,475*
Total Cash Price
$73,017
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Suburban SUV LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$854
|$884
|$915
|$947
|$4,425
|Maintenance
|$477
|$731
|$740
|$2,037
|$1,281
|$5,266
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,499
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,683
|Financing
|$3,300
|$2,654
|$1,964
|$1,229
|$445
|$9,592
|Depreciation
|$15,869
|$3,310
|$3,135
|$3,677
|$3,481
|$29,472
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,736
|$9,414
|$8,778
|$10,156
|$8,660
|$61,744
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Suburban SUV Z71 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$871
|$902
|$933
|$966
|$4,514
|Maintenance
|$487
|$746
|$755
|$2,078
|$1,307
|$5,371
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$138
|$328
|$481
|$948
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,549
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,737
|Financing
|$3,366
|$2,707
|$2,003
|$1,254
|$454
|$9,784
|Depreciation
|$16,186
|$3,376
|$3,198
|$3,751
|$3,551
|$30,061
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,231
|$9,602
|$8,954
|$10,359
|$8,833
|$62,979
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Suburban SUV High Country 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,170
|$1,211
|$1,254
|$1,297
|$6,062
|Maintenance
|$653
|$1,001
|$1,014
|$2,791
|$1,755
|$7,214
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$441
|$647
|$1,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,424
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,676
|Financing
|$4,521
|$3,636
|$2,691
|$1,684
|$610
|$13,141
|Depreciation
|$21,741
|$4,535
|$4,295
|$5,037
|$4,769
|$40,377
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,888
|$12,897
|$12,026
|$13,914
|$11,864
|$84,589
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Suburban SUV RST 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,163
|$1,204
|$1,246
|$1,290
|$1,335
|$6,239
|Maintenance
|$673
|$1,031
|$1,043
|$2,872
|$1,806
|$7,425
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$454
|$666
|$1,310
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,524
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,783
|Financing
|$4,653
|$3,742
|$2,769
|$1,733
|$627
|$13,525
|Depreciation
|$22,375
|$4,667
|$4,420
|$5,185
|$4,908
|$41,556
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,878
|$13,274
|$12,377
|$14,320
|$12,211
|$87,059
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Suburban SUV RST 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,179
|$1,220
|$1,263
|$1,307
|$6,106
|Maintenance
|$658
|$1,009
|$1,021
|$2,811
|$1,768
|$7,267
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$444
|$651
|$1,282
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,449
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,703
|Financing
|$4,554
|$3,663
|$2,710
|$1,696
|$614
|$13,237
|Depreciation
|$21,899
|$4,568
|$4,326
|$5,074
|$4,804
|$40,671
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,136
|$12,991
|$12,114
|$14,015
|$11,951
|$85,207
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Suburban SUV Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$888
|$919
|$952
|$985
|$4,602
|Maintenance
|$496
|$760
|$770
|$2,118
|$1,332
|$5,477
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$335
|$491
|$966
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,599
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,790
|Financing
|$3,432
|$2,760
|$2,043
|$1,278
|$463
|$9,976
|Depreciation
|$16,504
|$3,442
|$3,260
|$3,824
|$3,620
|$30,651
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,725
|$9,791
|$9,129
|$10,562
|$9,006
|$64,214
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Suburban SUV LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,196
|$1,238
|$1,282
|$1,327
|$1,373
|$6,416
|Maintenance
|$692
|$1,060
|$1,073
|$2,954
|$1,857
|$7,636
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$467
|$684
|$1,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,624
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,890
|Financing
|$4,785
|$3,848
|$2,848
|$1,782
|$645
|$13,908
|Depreciation
|$23,010
|$4,800
|$4,546
|$5,332
|$5,047
|$42,734
|Fuel
|$2,561
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$13,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,867
|$13,650
|$12,728
|$14,726
|$12,557
|$89,529
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Suburban SUV LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$965
|$999
|$1,034
|$1,070
|$5,000
|Maintenance
|$539
|$826
|$836
|$2,302
|$1,448
|$5,951
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$364
|$533
|$1,050
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,824
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,032
|Financing
|$3,729
|$2,999
|$2,219
|$1,389
|$503
|$10,839
|Depreciation
|$17,932
|$3,740
|$3,543
|$4,155
|$3,934
|$33,303
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$10,596
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,952
|$10,638
|$9,919
|$11,476
|$9,786
|$69,771
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Suburban SUV LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,059
|$1,096
|$1,135
|$1,174
|$5,487
|Maintenance
|$591
|$906
|$918
|$2,526
|$1,588
|$6,530
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$167
|$399
|$585
|$1,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,099
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,327
|Financing
|$4,092
|$3,291
|$2,435
|$1,524
|$552
|$11,894
|Depreciation
|$19,678
|$4,104
|$3,887
|$4,559
|$4,316
|$36,545
|Fuel
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$11,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,673
|$11,673
|$10,885
|$12,593
|$10,738
|$76,563
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2021 Suburban SUV Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$982
|$1,016
|$1,052
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$5,266
|Maintenance
|$568
|$870
|$881
|$2,424
|$1,524
|$6,267
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$562
|$1,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,974
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,193
|Financing
|$3,927
|$3,158
|$2,337
|$1,463
|$530
|$11,414
|Depreciation
|$18,884
|$3,939
|$3,731
|$4,376
|$4,142
|$35,072
|Fuel
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,230
|$2,297
|$2,366
|$11,159
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,436
|$11,203
|$10,446
|$12,086
|$10,305
|$73,475
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Chevrolet Suburban in Virginia is:not available
