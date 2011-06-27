Used 2004 Chevrolet SSR LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,620
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,620
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,620
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,620
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,620
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,620
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,620
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,620
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,620
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,620
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.3 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,620
Front track64.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity22.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4760 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Maximum payload1290 lbs.
Length191.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height64.2 in.
Wheel base116 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,620
Exterior Colors
  • Smokin' Asphalt
  • Redline Red
  • Slingshot Yellow
  • Ultra Violet Metallic
  • Ricochet Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,620
20 x 10 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P295/40R20 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,620
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,620
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
