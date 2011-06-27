Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark Hatchback Consumer Reviews

GOOD JOB CHEVY pmitchell , 05/28/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful We got this car as our 1998 Buick almost died. I saw it in the morning and my first take was TO SMALL.Came back . My son and his FiancÃ©e had been trying the car earlier in the day and decided to get one. After seeing the bright green metallic Spark we decided to give it a try. Once you get in you have to get back out and take a look at what you just entered to make sure it was the same car. I am 6'2" Both legs could almost stretch out straight. I left the car to then try the back seat with the front seat still in my driving position. My knees did not ever come close to hitting the back of the front seat Report Abuse

Mission Accomplished !!! iammilitaryman , 04/19/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful In my mind Chevrolet has accomplished the mission it set out to complete with this car. There are always compromises and the Chevrolet team seems to have balance those well with this car. First are looks inside and out -- There is no reason a car should be ugly or have non-functional design features and here the Spark is terrific-- I hear "cute" often until the person sits or rides in car and then they go on about the surprising room and features that are in the car. Second is performance, People that buy this car want good MPG and realize that it is not a sports car. The fact the it is pretty slow is "ok" because this car lives up to and surpasses MPG ratings the EPA gave it.

Great Little Car! golfgti4789 , 01/14/2013 18 of 19 people found this review helpful Comming from a Dodge Ram, I bought this vehicle due to a new job with a long commute. I bought the manual so I can suck out all the power I could. Thinking I would regret going down to a car that is 4 inches shorter than a mini, the car is a little gem! It easily beats the mpg estimate of 32/38, I'm getting 40 mpg per tank without really trying! Easy to park, comfortable enough, fits 4 adults in a pinch. Not terribly fast but gets the job done. "Sparks" a lot of interest of people asking what it is. MyLink with bluetooth integration works amazing! Overall a great car, and much better then expected.

Great ride for the money Caroline Roberts , 04/06/2016 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 4A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful This car is perfect for a commuter ride in city or suburban environment. It's not a super powerful acceleration but it gets the job done. It's a fun car to drive, handles nimbly and parks ANYWHERE! If you want or demand a luxury car you will probably not love this, but it's far more packed with extras and comfort than any other small car I've driven (lifelong Toyota owner). * update - 1 year in, still true. This car still impresses, has the best acceleration of any small car I've driven, I'm easily able to maneuver on the highway.