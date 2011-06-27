Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark Hatchback Consumer Reviews
GOOD JOB CHEVY
We got this car as our 1998 Buick almost died. I saw it in the morning and my first take was TO SMALL.Came back . My son and his FiancÃ©e had been trying the car earlier in the day and decided to get one. After seeing the bright green metallic Spark we decided to give it a try. Once you get in you have to get back out and take a look at what you just entered to make sure it was the same car. I am 6'2" Both legs could almost stretch out straight. I left the car to then try the back seat with the front seat still in my driving position. My knees did not ever come close to hitting the back of the front seat
Mission Accomplished !!!
In my mind Chevrolet has accomplished the mission it set out to complete with this car. There are always compromises and the Chevrolet team seems to have balance those well with this car. First are looks inside and out -- There is no reason a car should be ugly or have non-functional design features and here the Spark is terrific-- I hear "cute" often until the person sits or rides in car and then they go on about the surprising room and features that are in the car. Second is performance, People that buy this car want good MPG and realize that it is not a sports car. The fact the it is pretty slow is "ok" because this car lives up to and surpasses MPG ratings the EPA gave it.
Great Little Car!
Comming from a Dodge Ram, I bought this vehicle due to a new job with a long commute. I bought the manual so I can suck out all the power I could. Thinking I would regret going down to a car that is 4 inches shorter than a mini, the car is a little gem! It easily beats the mpg estimate of 32/38, I'm getting 40 mpg per tank without really trying! Easy to park, comfortable enough, fits 4 adults in a pinch. Not terribly fast but gets the job done. "Sparks" a lot of interest of people asking what it is. MyLink with bluetooth integration works amazing! Overall a great car, and much better then expected.
Great ride for the money
This car is perfect for a commuter ride in city or suburban environment. It's not a super powerful acceleration but it gets the job done. It's a fun car to drive, handles nimbly and parks ANYWHERE! If you want or demand a luxury car you will probably not love this, but it's far more packed with extras and comfort than any other small car I've driven (lifelong Toyota owner). * update - 1 year in, still true. This car still impresses, has the best acceleration of any small car I've driven, I'm easily able to maneuver on the highway.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent in town car
Responsive well built car but gets blown around on highway and handles bumps poorly. Engine and transmission work well to zip in and out of city traffic. Brakes very good as well. Interior well laid out with many nice touches. Electronics panel is very comprehensive and reasonably easy to use although the MyLink link to iPhone is very unreliable.
Sponsored cars related to the Spark
Related Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner