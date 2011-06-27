  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Silverado 3500
4.4
5 reviews
Love My Truck

txgrandma, 11/18/2008
I'm a grandmother and use my truck to haul grandkids to the rodeos, get hay, and just general travel. It is the most comfortable truck that I have ever driven. Mechanically we have had only minor problems and it has over 170,000 miles on it. I can't really think of anything I don't like about it. If it ever gets replaces it will be with another Chevy 1-ton. It will pull anything I've put behind it and is extremely reliable on the road. Nothing but a Chevy for me!

Very Happy Aussie

Billydriving, 09/05/2010
Purchased with 7000 miles on clock to tow my 33 ft.Fifth Wheel touring USA for eventual shipping to Australia for touring Australia with fifth wheel also shipped home. Extremely happy with incredible power from 8.1 L/Allison. Great ride even on our sub-standard roads. I cannot complain about 7 mpg towing over 10000 lbs. Love this truck!! Big size a problem in city driving/parking but excellent in purpose truck was bought for-towing.

Nice ride, too many problems.

libertynh, 11/22/2006
Transmission position sensor failed just out of warranty. Truck starting shutting off while driving at 40K. GM no help. Found online info re: bad crank position sensor and replaced to fix. Both problems known to happen on other trucks. Exhaust stud broke and flange warped. Tailgate latch rusted inside gate and does not catch. Transmission slipping after stop and go. Toyota went 3 times as far with no problems.

Chev 3500 4x4 Dually

Bubba Camper, 01/05/2004
Never had any problems with this truck, which I use to commute to work and carry my Lance 1161 model camper. Gas mileage is 9 MPG without the camper and about 8 MPG with the camper. Power to spare. Can be a rought ride on a bumpy road.

Chevy 3500 Crew

Kenneth, 12/28/2005
Very comfortable truck - could enjoy better mileage in this pricing climate. Will PULL ANYTHING and still get decent mileage.

