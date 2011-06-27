  1. Home
Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic LT1 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Silverado 1500HD Classic
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle49.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.1 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight5762 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload2838 lbs.
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length239.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height77.0 in.
Wheel base153.0 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Blue Metallic (Fleet)
  • Green - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Tan - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic (Fleet)
  • Pewter (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Indigo Blue (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Gray Metallic (Fleet)
  • Blue (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Tan, leather
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Medium Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
