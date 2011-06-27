  1. Home
Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Silverado 1500
5(33%)4(39%)3(0%)2(6%)1(22%)
3.6
18 reviews
List Price Range
$10,702 - $19,725
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good Truck for the money

sirhawkeye, 03/16/2014
20 of 22 people found this review helpful

Overall, the 2013 Silverado 1500 is a good truck. It's not necessarily the fastest or most powerful truck out there. I tend to look more for reliability and easy to use (especially when it comes to internal electronics--radio, cruise control, etc). Yes Fords have the newer tech in some areas, and their trucks are faster and but I like the tried-and-true engine that GM tends to keep using (ie. the 4.3 Vortec which has been around for the past 2 decades or more). The 6-speed automatic w/ manual control and the 5.3L V8 is a very nice combo to get for moderate towing and fuel economy. Crew cab provides enough room for adults in rear seat.

Fleet purchase

Nick Falletta, 01/29/2018
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Purchased 5 at one time. Chevy has a great program and this truck has done very well for us. Currently all 5 have 100K or more and we will look at Silverados again this year for fleet replacement.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
cost scaving parts used

richard sauer, 03/17/2015
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Overall truck is very good. However some small details on substandard parts I am not happy with. Carpet used is very cheap grade. Vehicle is used for personal use only for transportation. Extra mats had to be used because with little usage the carpet wears right down to bare base. Dealers response,"well its a truck." Two hundred miles over 36,000 miles rear outside door handle fell apart. Dealer charged $200.00 to replace,unfortunately I had $200.00 deductible. My bad for not reading extended warranty thoroughly when I signed because hustler in finance advised us it was $100.00. Now handle on other side in rear is becoming loose. When first handle was repaired tech stated inferior.

2013 LT 1500 crew

ndoutdoors, 07/25/2013
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have owned over 60 vehicles in my life. This is my second new GM Truck, first was a 2005. I looked at toyota as i drove a tacoma before and loved it but needed bigger. Not impressed. Then Ford, nice truck, but in order to get a decent looking dash you were looking at 40K. I walked away with a 2013 for 31k. Sticker was 43K. Very happy so far. Best value in the segment.

Spare Tire

crabber63, 06/13/2013
26 of 36 people found this review helpful

Please be aware that when buying the Silverado Truck that the spare tire is only 17 inch. So if you buy a truck with 20 inches tires the spare is still only 17. The dealer will tell you that it is a full spare but it is not the same size as what is on the truck. Even the trucks with 18 inch tires come with a 17 inch spare.

