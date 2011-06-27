Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews
Good Truck for the money
Overall, the 2013 Silverado 1500 is a good truck. It's not necessarily the fastest or most powerful truck out there. I tend to look more for reliability and easy to use (especially when it comes to internal electronics--radio, cruise control, etc). Yes Fords have the newer tech in some areas, and their trucks are faster and but I like the tried-and-true engine that GM tends to keep using (ie. the 4.3 Vortec which has been around for the past 2 decades or more). The 6-speed automatic w/ manual control and the 5.3L V8 is a very nice combo to get for moderate towing and fuel economy. Crew cab provides enough room for adults in rear seat.
Fleet purchase
Purchased 5 at one time. Chevy has a great program and this truck has done very well for us. Currently all 5 have 100K or more and we will look at Silverados again this year for fleet replacement.
cost scaving parts used
Overall truck is very good. However some small details on substandard parts I am not happy with. Carpet used is very cheap grade. Vehicle is used for personal use only for transportation. Extra mats had to be used because with little usage the carpet wears right down to bare base. Dealers response,"well its a truck." Two hundred miles over 36,000 miles rear outside door handle fell apart. Dealer charged $200.00 to replace,unfortunately I had $200.00 deductible. My bad for not reading extended warranty thoroughly when I signed because hustler in finance advised us it was $100.00. Now handle on other side in rear is becoming loose. When first handle was repaired tech stated inferior.
2013 LT 1500 crew
I have owned over 60 vehicles in my life. This is my second new GM Truck, first was a 2005. I looked at toyota as i drove a tacoma before and loved it but needed bigger. Not impressed. Then Ford, nice truck, but in order to get a decent looking dash you were looking at 40K. I walked away with a 2013 for 31k. Sticker was 43K. Very happy so far. Best value in the segment.
Spare Tire
Please be aware that when buying the Silverado Truck that the spare tire is only 17 inch. So if you buy a truck with 20 inches tires the spare is still only 17. The dealer will tell you that it is a full spare but it is not the same size as what is on the truck. Even the trucks with 18 inch tires come with a 17 inch spare.
