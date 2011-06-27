Used 2004 Chevrolet S-10 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

I love this truck Cougar69 , 06/07/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is my first truck and I am just delighted with it. I love its 4 wheel drive capability yet it is still a sweet looking truck. I love my truck, I think chevy may have gotten a lifetime customer out of me Report Abuse

2004 s10 Jimbo C. , 03/30/2004 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I just bought this 2004 s10 Crew Cab and i love it i test drove the new Colorado and they are nice but i don't think they compare to the s10. The s10 is much more comfortable and has a lot more torque. I don't know why Chevy is getting rid of it. All i buy is Chevy vehicles i think they are the best and nothing else even can come close.

love turned to dislike dakitn , 05/07/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I agree with the other posting, love the truck, but it is a money pit. Had to put in another rear end at 70,000 miles, and know another guy also did. the road noise is terrible, wheel bearing bad, new radiator, gas tank broke between the nozzle and tank, fuel pump gone, just to name a few. I have had the truck from 13,000 miles. have had other s10's in past and no problems at the rate of this one.

Good value E-Man , 09/08/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have two young daughters, 5 and 2, yet wanted a pickup. Bought the S-10 after a lot of research and shopping, comparing it favorably to the Tacoma (pricey) and F-150 (couldn't afford 4 doors plus 4WD). So far, so very good. It's a lot of fun to drive, handles exceptionally and was a tremendous value after the $4,000 rebate and other discounts. One suggestion: Buy a light color. I bought the dark, Indigo blue and, while I like it, it seems to scratch easily to a white undercoat. Otherwise, I bought a loaded pickup (all power, 4WD, cruise, CD, etc.) for less than $18,000, NOT including my trade. Until Ford makes a Ranger four door, I think it's hard to beat.