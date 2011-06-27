Used 2004 Chevrolet S-10 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
I love this truck
This is my first truck and I am just delighted with it. I love its 4 wheel drive capability yet it is still a sweet looking truck. I love my truck, I think chevy may have gotten a lifetime customer out of me
2004 s10
I just bought this 2004 s10 Crew Cab and i love it i test drove the new Colorado and they are nice but i don't think they compare to the s10. The s10 is much more comfortable and has a lot more torque. I don't know why Chevy is getting rid of it. All i buy is Chevy vehicles i think they are the best and nothing else even can come close.
love turned to dislike
I agree with the other posting, love the truck, but it is a money pit. Had to put in another rear end at 70,000 miles, and know another guy also did. the road noise is terrible, wheel bearing bad, new radiator, gas tank broke between the nozzle and tank, fuel pump gone, just to name a few. I have had the truck from 13,000 miles. have had other s10's in past and no problems at the rate of this one.
Good value
I have two young daughters, 5 and 2, yet wanted a pickup. Bought the S-10 after a lot of research and shopping, comparing it favorably to the Tacoma (pricey) and F-150 (couldn't afford 4 doors plus 4WD). So far, so very good. It's a lot of fun to drive, handles exceptionally and was a tremendous value after the $4,000 rebate and other discounts. One suggestion: Buy a light color. I bought the dark, Indigo blue and, while I like it, it seems to scratch easily to a white undercoat. Otherwise, I bought a loaded pickup (all power, 4WD, cruise, CD, etc.) for less than $18,000, NOT including my trade. Until Ford makes a Ranger four door, I think it's hard to beat.
Glad I bort it
I have owned my S-10 Crew cab for 3 month now, and have taken it from the outer beaches of Long Island up to Plattsburgh where I now live. It is a happy median between a fast car and an off road vehicle. Meaning while the suspesion is great, it lacks ground clearance. But being lower to the ground makes it hand real well when cruising at 80-90mph on the highway. Chevy is coming out with the Colorado next year which seems to be a nice truck, look at the specs. S-10 has more torque has the proven 4.3 v6 which was used in Syclone in the early 90s. Where is the improvement? .
