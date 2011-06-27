Used 2002 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Great truck great price Dougdu , 11/14/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new and have 150,000 on it. I have not put anything into it except the ABS brakes had a problem and I put new rotors and sensors on. That is it besides tires and oil changes and I did change the serpentine belt because it was nine years old not because it was shot. For the average Joe to haul things around and get from point a to b this truck is great. I get 27 MPG with gasoline and 21 with E 85. I will sell this truck but I will be sad to see it go. Report Abuse

The Little Truck Keeps Working! ZooGuy , 02/05/2018 2dr Regular Cab 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The Chevy S10 is an amazing truck! I can always count on it to do its job every day with no complaints! Here in Miami the city is tough on vehicles and I use my Chevy S10 to make it through the city. It handles potholes and bumps very well. No matter what task I throw at it, it seems to handle it well! This is a very durable truck! Maintenance is low cost repairs are easy parts are readily available and there are many customization options including stereos, push bars, campers you name it it's available! Gas mileage is very nice with the 4 cylinder stick. As a 6 foot tall guy I find it comfortable even after 500 miles of driving. I expect my 2002 to last many more years with basic maintenance. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Chevy S-10 2.2 liter gjc866 , 03/25/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Truck still running great - Getting better fuel economy and more power as the truck gets more miles on it. Still, an increase in HP would be nice but if you're not planning to race anyone or abuse the vehicle, it's great for light duty and gets good gas mileage.

okay car americanrevolution , 07/10/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The build quality isn't something stellar. The interior plastic is like the type used for trashcans, and there's gaps between the seems, and does not line up. If you bend down and look under where the pedals are, the wires are all sticking out and such. Not having the recirculation option is truly a smack in the buyer's face. Don't get me started how awful it was driving in traffic during our fire season at California. The parking brake is also shoddy, doesn't work unless you forcefully push it all the way down. Heavy doors with weak door springs, not nice, almost had my hand cut off once b/c of it. Fuel pump went out at 36k, leaky suspension, what happened Chevy? You have lost me as a buyer