Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

I Love Mine Jack Montague , 07/13/2015 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchase my 3 door LS extended cab 2WD 2.2L in August of 2001 brand new off the dealership lot and have been happy ever since. Almost 14 years and 116,000 miles later we're still together and going down the road. I have always loved the reliability and simplicity of my S-10 (I'm old so it gets more points since it's so simple!) All I have done is preventative maintenance and nothing else, I've never had issues with it except a new exhaust system last year. It hasn't gotten any rust and seems to be a good truck for the money since I didn't want the Silverado MPG. I took it on a 410 mile trip last weekend without any issues and the 4 cylinder got 24 MPG and that's with the hilly Missouri terrain with the Cruise Control set to 70. I really love this truck and since it's lasted 13 ILL winters without any issues I'll keep it for another 13+! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

RELIABLE ironclad , 03/25/2014 6 of 9 people found this review helpful Well, what can I say, LOL......I bought this truck back in 2002 as a puddle jumper for commuting back and forth to work. I considered this truck a cheap consumable. I figured that once it died I would buy another. The truck will not die. The truck now has 192000 miles on it and it rattles like a tin can. I haven't treated this truck very well and have done nothing to it but oil changes, brakes when needed and a clutch job at 170000 miles. I don't think the power steering pump even works anymore, but hey it still steers down the road. The 2.2L engine is lacking in power but never fails to start, ever.....darn it, ever.....I've tried to kill it, but it just won't die..... Report Abuse

SMOOTH RUNNING JOHN , 08/07/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great little pickup for light hauling. Drives smooth & straight with excellent brakes. Manual transmission is fine. My 4 cyl gets 23 mpg. I do have trouble with the emmision pump (so the computer says) system but it does not effect the running of the unit. Report Abuse

Great truck brandon , 11/21/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Simply put you can't beat an S-10. They will take anything you can throw at them. Everything I have asked this truck to do it has. During week drove it back and forth to college and then to work all week and on weekend I do everything from service coal truck I haul big tireds, usally more that one 50 gallon drum and drove back on strip jobs where most people would never dream of taking a 2-drive. Not saying I didn't get stuck sometimes, and at same as time would take home from doing that wash it up and take out to bar. Even in winter went most people park their 2 wheeldrive I didn't. I would just throw 200 250 pounds in the back. Old 4.3 would just idle its way around. Sometime I had spend my way out Report Abuse