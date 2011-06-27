  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10
  5. Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 S-10
5(31%)4(61%)3(0%)2(8%)1(0%)
4.2
13 reviews
Write a review
See all S-10s for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,063 - $4,184
Used S-10 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I Love Mine

Jack Montague, 07/13/2015
2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD SB (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I purchase my 3 door LS extended cab 2WD 2.2L in August of 2001 brand new off the dealership lot and have been happy ever since. Almost 14 years and 116,000 miles later we're still together and going down the road. I have always loved the reliability and simplicity of my S-10 (I'm old so it gets more points since it's so simple!) All I have done is preventative maintenance and nothing else, I've never had issues with it except a new exhaust system last year. It hasn't gotten any rust and seems to be a good truck for the money since I didn't want the Silverado MPG. I took it on a 410 mile trip last weekend without any issues and the 4 cylinder got 24 MPG and that's with the hilly Missouri terrain with the Cruise Control set to 70. I really love this truck and since it's lasted 13 ILL winters without any issues I'll keep it for another 13+!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

RELIABLE

ironclad, 03/25/2014
6 of 9 people found this review helpful

Well, what can I say, LOL......I bought this truck back in 2002 as a puddle jumper for commuting back and forth to work. I considered this truck a cheap consumable. I figured that once it died I would buy another. The truck will not die. The truck now has 192000 miles on it and it rattles like a tin can. I haven't treated this truck very well and have done nothing to it but oil changes, brakes when needed and a clutch job at 170000 miles. I don't think the power steering pump even works anymore, but hey it still steers down the road. The 2.2L engine is lacking in power but never fails to start, ever.....darn it, ever.....I've tried to kill it, but it just won't die.....

Report Abuse

SMOOTH RUNNING

JOHN, 08/07/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great little pickup for light hauling. Drives smooth & straight with excellent brakes. Manual transmission is fine. My 4 cyl gets 23 mpg. I do have trouble with the emmision pump (so the computer says) system but it does not effect the running of the unit.

Report Abuse

Great truck

brandon, 11/21/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Simply put you can't beat an S-10. They will take anything you can throw at them. Everything I have asked this truck to do it has. During week drove it back and forth to college and then to work all week and on weekend I do everything from service coal truck I haul big tireds, usally more that one 50 gallon drum and drove back on strip jobs where most people would never dream of taking a 2-drive. Not saying I didn't get stuck sometimes, and at same as time would take home from doing that wash it up and take out to bar. Even in winter went most people park their 2 wheeldrive I didn't. I would just throw 200 250 pounds in the back. Old 4.3 would just idle its way around. Sometime I had spend my way out

Report Abuse

very good

mmk, 10/14/2004
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

this is a very good used litte truck i found it in exelant condition

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S-10s for sale

Related Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles