Used 2001 Chevrolet S-10 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
5th S-10
Like the crew-cab. good towing vehicle. I tow my 20 ft car hauler and 2800 lb race truck no problems. Once thing that helps this truck out with any cooling issues and power loss is to purchase a complete cooling fan system for a 98-02 camaro or firebird and install. take the belt driven fan clutch system off and drop the fans in and by an aftermarket thermostat controls. My works fine and I've gained several hp doing so. This truck has 352,222 miles on it and it still runs good. no internal work to engine at all or really any other work done besides maintenance. She getting a little weak now but she's been run really hard. Driving till she dies
Proud of my S10
I purchased this S10 recently. This is my first car and I am very pleased so far. I was one of those teenagers that thought they wanted a really exotic car like a Mitsubishi eclipse. If you are shopping for a first car definitely look at these. There are tons of them around and you can get a great deal on them.
COST ME LOTS OF $$ TO KEEP RUNNING
The 4.3L V6 engine never gave me any issues...I loved it. However after hitting the 70,000 mile mark, everything started going wrong. Most expensive was the tranny replacement. It became one thing after another... radiator, drive train seals, fuel pump, heater core, etc. I sunk $6,000 into the thing over a two year period. I am a "normal average" driver. I never abused the truck and only took it off-road twice. I traded it in just after rolling 99,000 on the odometer. My sincere condolences to the new owner.
good luck with this truck
This truck was a money pit. Check engine light tortured me daily. I spent so much money (thousands) of dollars trying to get rid of this light. Then the abs light and brake light came on and lit up my dash for 3 yrs. Nobody could fix it. They would turn off the light with their machines and I would drive around the block and theres the lights right back on. After 18k I traded it in for 4k and just got the nightmare out of my life. Will never buy another one.
It's as loyal as a good dog
I purchased my S10 4x4 Crew Cab with 25K, and now have over 80K. One repair in that entire time - front ball joints. Now, I did not keep them greased, so I cannot entirely blame Chevy, although I understand these are a weak point. Other than that, no problems at all.
