Used 1997 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Chevrolet S10
Fantastic truck, excellent power for this vehicle class, and excellent overall value. This truck provides the perfect combination of form and function, providing good fuel mileage and overall capability. The cabin is quiet and well layed out, providing good room for most all passenger sizes. Overall, I would highly recommend this vehicle as it provides nearly full size capability with compact fuel economy of over 20mpg.
Tough little truck
This truck was given to me by grandfather after he died and it has been very reliable. I have just turned 16 and I've been rough with this truck and it still holds up. The 4.3 V6 was the best V6 ever made. Actually it is a 350 block with two cylinders chopped off. It has the same size pistons and everything. It has a lot of power and will still lay you back in your seat with over 106,000 miles on it. The only thing I've ever had to do to it was change the oil and I put a K&N lifetime air filter in it. The only thing that has gone wrong with it is the compressor had a leak that I fixed easily. Other than that it has been great.
Maintenance nightmare
I have put 2 alternators, 3 batteries, a power brake booster, an air conditioner compresser/dryer, a wiper motor, a signal flasher, a water pump, a thermostat, a passenger side mirror, and a rearview mirror. Not to mention the normal stuff like brakes, tires, alignment, filters, and fluids. I just turned 80,000 miles. That is only about 16,000 per year. NEVER EVER AGAIN will I buy an S-10 anything. JRH
Biggest lemon ever built
Since day one never ran right with miss in engine and stalling spent most of first two years in service bays. Trans. died at 75000mi. Compressor died at 20000mi. Movement in rear axle since 50000mi. Chevy says that is ok no problem!!!. All S-10 have that problem, learn to live with it!!!!
mixed review
overall truck has been dependable. Looks good, body has held up well. v-6 has plenty of power. However, 4wd not working right out of showroom. I found out in snow storm. Trans went at 36437 miles, that's right 437 miles out of warranty. Caused by faulty switch for 4wd. Turning radius is very poor for such a small truck. Stepside box is too narrow, you can't fit a sheet of plywood in it. 3rd door rattles. Jump seat is useless.
