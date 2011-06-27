Used 1991 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
1991 S-10 4.3 V6 2WD
Bought it new in '91 and currently have 228K miles on it. Except for a transmission seal and some paint issues, no other repairs until 130K miles. Engine was rebuilt at 155K and has been running strong since. I've changed oil every 3K miles since purchase. It's been stolen twice in the last 3 years and keeps finding its way back home. If it wasn't for the 'peel-and-steal' steering column I would continue to drive it to work every day. Wanted 4WD but glad I didn't get it now as some people have reported issues over the years with drivetrain. It's been a pleasure to drive and I've had some heavy loads in it in the last two years.
Trustworthy workhorse & handy
Bought a 2.5L 4cyl Short Box with Automatic Transmission and Rallye Wheels new in 09-91. The S10 still delivers decent mileage, competent handling, and outstanding reliability. No engine repairs. No transmission repairs. No electrical repairs under the hood. The only parts to wear out have been the fuel pump, and consequently the dashboard fuel gauge (both replaced at 138,000 miles); the serpentine belt at 95,000 miles, and the water pump at 110,000 miles. The 4- cyl lacks punch in overdrive. But the transmission with well tuned gearing and 89 octane gas compensate nicely, provided you are willing to down-shift the automatic manually. It deserves my highest recommendation.
1991 S10 SB
This little truck has been only fairly reliable. However, it's a decent little work horse for the size. The 2.5 engine is noisy, but good on gas. My little truck has hauled everything from motorcycles to entertainment centers. When one considers the cost to own this truck with how useful it is the only conclusion is that it's a great little truck.
Lil white
This truck is very reliable and fast. The 4.3 is a great engine. I hate Chevy but this one has done good. It's at 197,000 miles and still strong as ever. However bad gas mileage has hurt me a little. Over all good reliable truck. With bad paint. And can beat a V8 Mustang
Mama's Truck Now
Bought with 20K miles for son to drive to college. 5 speed in floor. When son bought his first new car, I paid him $1000 for the truck. Have driven it for 12 years now and will keep it until I have to have it towed off. Great little truck that costs zilch to operate. Only work done on it was a fuel pump. At 160K now. Love my truck! (My other car is a Lexus)
