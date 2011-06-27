Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1992 S-10 Blazer
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181618
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg15/20 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.300.0/400.0 mi.320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181618
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.67 cu.ft.67 cu.ft.
Length170.3 in.170.3 in.170.3 in.
Gross weight4350 lbs.4700 lbs.4350 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.7.8 in.7.8 in.
Height64.1 in.64.3 in.64.1 in.
Maximum payload1169.0 lbs.1215.0 lbs.1169.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.100.5 in.100.5 in.
Width65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aquamarine Green
  • Khaki
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Garnet Red
  • Aspen Blue Metallic
  • Apple Red
  • Sky Blue
  • Royal Blue Metallic
