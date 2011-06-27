2020 Chevrolet Malibu Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Malibu Sedan
LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,170*
Total Cash Price
$21,932
L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,208*
Total Cash Price
$29,458
LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,539*
Total Cash Price
$21,502
RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,470*
Total Cash Price
$30,318
Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,524*
Total Cash Price
$29,673
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,801*
Total Cash Price
$22,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Malibu Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$749
|$775
|$802
|$830
|$859
|$4,015
|Maintenance
|$447
|$808
|$658
|$1,301
|$1,681
|$4,894
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$349
|$510
|$1,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,035
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,203
|Financing
|$1,179
|$949
|$703
|$439
|$159
|$3,428
|Depreciation
|$5,807
|$1,567
|$1,482
|$1,739
|$1,647
|$12,242
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,231
|$5,185
|$4,908
|$5,807
|$6,039
|$32,170
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Malibu Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,006
|$1,041
|$1,077
|$1,115
|$1,154
|$5,392
|Maintenance
|$600
|$1,085
|$884
|$1,747
|$2,258
|$6,573
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$469
|$685
|$1,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,391
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,615
|Financing
|$1,584
|$1,274
|$944
|$589
|$214
|$4,605
|Depreciation
|$7,799
|$2,104
|$1,991
|$2,336
|$2,213
|$16,443
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,741
|$6,964
|$6,592
|$7,799
|$8,112
|$43,208
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Malibu Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$734
|$760
|$786
|$814
|$842
|$3,936
|Maintenance
|$438
|$792
|$645
|$1,275
|$1,648
|$4,798
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$143
|$342
|$500
|$985
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,015
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,179
|Financing
|$1,156
|$930
|$689
|$430
|$156
|$3,361
|Depreciation
|$5,693
|$1,536
|$1,453
|$1,705
|$1,615
|$12,002
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,030
|$5,083
|$4,812
|$5,693
|$5,921
|$31,539
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Malibu Sedan RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,072
|$1,108
|$1,148
|$1,187
|$5,550
|Maintenance
|$618
|$1,117
|$909
|$1,798
|$2,324
|$6,765
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$202
|$482
|$705
|$1,389
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,431
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,662
|Financing
|$1,630
|$1,311
|$971
|$606
|$220
|$4,739
|Depreciation
|$8,027
|$2,166
|$2,049
|$2,404
|$2,277
|$16,923
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,142
|$7,167
|$6,785
|$8,027
|$8,349
|$44,470
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Malibu Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,049
|$1,085
|$1,123
|$1,162
|$5,432
|Maintenance
|$604
|$1,093
|$890
|$1,759
|$2,274
|$6,621
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$197
|$472
|$690
|$1,359
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,401
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,627
|Financing
|$1,595
|$1,283
|$951
|$593
|$215
|$4,638
|Depreciation
|$7,856
|$2,120
|$2,005
|$2,353
|$2,229
|$16,563
|Fuel
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,841
|$7,015
|$6,641
|$7,856
|$8,171
|$43,524
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Malibu Sedan LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$763
|$790
|$817
|$847
|$876
|$4,093
|Maintenance
|$456
|$824
|$671
|$1,326
|$1,714
|$4,990
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$356
|$520
|$1,024
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,056
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,226
|Financing
|$1,202
|$967
|$717
|$447
|$162
|$3,495
|Depreciation
|$5,921
|$1,597
|$1,511
|$1,773
|$1,680
|$12,482
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,431
|$5,286
|$5,004
|$5,921
|$6,158
|$32,801
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu in Virginia is:not available
