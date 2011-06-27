Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Malibu Sedan
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,384*
Total Cash Price
$12,960
LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,154*
Total Cash Price
$17,407
LT 4dr Sedan w/3LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,384*
Total Cash Price
$17,915
LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,769*
Total Cash Price
$12,706
LTZ 4dr Sedan w/1LZ (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,461*
Total Cash Price
$17,534
LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,000*
Total Cash Price
$13,214
LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,615*
Total Cash Price
$18,424
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Malibu Sedan LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$749
|$771
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$3,975
|Maintenance
|$1,358
|$1,514
|$567
|$1,791
|$2,443
|$7,672
|Repairs
|$443
|$512
|$599
|$699
|$815
|$3,067
|Taxes & Fees
|$722
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$889
|Financing
|$697
|$561
|$415
|$259
|$94
|$2,026
|Depreciation
|$3,199
|$1,375
|$1,210
|$1,073
|$962
|$7,818
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,284
|$5,926
|$4,813
|$5,904
|$6,457
|$31,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Malibu Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$5,339
|Maintenance
|$1,823
|$2,033
|$762
|$2,406
|$3,281
|$10,305
|Repairs
|$595
|$688
|$804
|$938
|$1,095
|$4,120
|Taxes & Fees
|$970
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,195
|Financing
|$936
|$754
|$558
|$348
|$126
|$2,721
|Depreciation
|$4,296
|$1,847
|$1,625
|$1,441
|$1,292
|$10,501
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,127
|$7,960
|$6,465
|$7,930
|$8,672
|$42,154
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Malibu Sedan LT 4dr Sedan w/3LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$5,495
|Maintenance
|$1,877
|$2,092
|$784
|$2,476
|$3,377
|$10,606
|Repairs
|$612
|$708
|$828
|$966
|$1,127
|$4,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$998
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,230
|Financing
|$963
|$776
|$574
|$358
|$130
|$2,800
|Depreciation
|$4,422
|$1,901
|$1,672
|$1,483
|$1,330
|$10,808
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,452
|$8,192
|$6,654
|$8,161
|$8,925
|$43,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Malibu Sedan LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$3,897
|Maintenance
|$1,331
|$1,484
|$556
|$1,756
|$2,395
|$7,522
|Repairs
|$434
|$502
|$587
|$685
|$799
|$3,007
|Taxes & Fees
|$708
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$872
|Financing
|$683
|$550
|$407
|$254
|$92
|$1,986
|Depreciation
|$3,136
|$1,348
|$1,186
|$1,052
|$943
|$7,665
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,122
|$5,810
|$4,719
|$5,788
|$6,330
|$30,769
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Malibu Sedan LTZ 4dr Sedan w/1LZ (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$5,378
|Maintenance
|$1,837
|$2,048
|$767
|$2,423
|$3,305
|$10,380
|Repairs
|$599
|$693
|$810
|$945
|$1,103
|$4,150
|Taxes & Fees
|$977
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,203
|Financing
|$943
|$759
|$562
|$351
|$127
|$2,741
|Depreciation
|$4,328
|$1,860
|$1,637
|$1,452
|$1,301
|$10,578
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,208
|$8,018
|$6,512
|$7,987
|$8,735
|$42,461
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Malibu Sedan LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$4,053
|Maintenance
|$1,384
|$1,543
|$578
|$1,826
|$2,491
|$7,823
|Repairs
|$451
|$522
|$610
|$712
|$831
|$3,127
|Taxes & Fees
|$736
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$907
|Financing
|$710
|$572
|$423
|$264
|$96
|$2,065
|Depreciation
|$3,261
|$1,402
|$1,233
|$1,094
|$981
|$7,972
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,447
|$6,042
|$4,908
|$6,020
|$6,583
|$32,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Malibu Sedan LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,130
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$5,651
|Maintenance
|$1,930
|$2,152
|$806
|$2,546
|$3,473
|$10,907
|Repairs
|$629
|$728
|$851
|$993
|$1,159
|$4,360
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,027
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,264
|Financing
|$990
|$798
|$590
|$368
|$133
|$2,880
|Depreciation
|$4,547
|$1,955
|$1,720
|$1,525
|$1,367
|$11,114
|Fuel
|$1,589
|$1,637
|$1,686
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$8,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,777
|$8,425
|$6,843
|$8,393
|$9,179
|$44,615
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Malibu
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu in Virginia is:not available
