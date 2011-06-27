2020 Chevrolet Impala Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Impala Sedan
LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,596*
Total Cash Price
$38,851
Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,663*
Total Cash Price
$38,089
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Impala Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$809
|$837
|$866
|$897
|$4,190
|Maintenance
|$479
|$753
|$693
|$1,119
|$1,984
|$5,028
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$132
|$313
|$457
|$902
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,679
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,846
|Financing
|$2,089
|$1,681
|$1,243
|$778
|$282
|$6,073
|Depreciation
|$15,066
|$1,623
|$1,534
|$1,800
|$1,704
|$21,728
|Fuel
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$7,830
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,570
|$6,426
|$6,046
|$6,530
|$7,025
|$47,596
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Impala Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$793
|$821
|$849
|$879
|$4,108
|Maintenance
|$470
|$738
|$679
|$1,097
|$1,945
|$4,929
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$307
|$448
|$884
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,646
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,810
|Financing
|$2,048
|$1,648
|$1,219
|$763
|$276
|$5,954
|Depreciation
|$14,771
|$1,591
|$1,504
|$1,765
|$1,671
|$21,302
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,147
|$6,300
|$5,927
|$6,402
|$6,887
|$46,663
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Impala
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Chevrolet Impala in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 Chevrolet Impala info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2019 Camaro
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Cruze
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- Audi A3 2019
- 2019 Corolla
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 5 Series