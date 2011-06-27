Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Impala Sedan
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,165*
Total Cash Price
$14,951
LTZ 4dr Sedan w/1LZ (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,888*
Total Cash Price
$20,081
LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,228*
Total Cash Price
$20,668
LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,568*
Total Cash Price
$21,254
LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,495*
Total Cash Price
$14,658
LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,495*
Total Cash Price
$14,658
Impala Hybrid
LS Eco 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,223*
Total Cash Price
$20,228
LT Eco 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,835*
Total Cash Price
$15,244
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impala Sedan LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$748
|$770
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$3,970
|Maintenance
|$1,521
|$514
|$2,051
|$744
|$2,214
|$7,044
|Repairs
|$443
|$512
|$599
|$699
|$815
|$3,067
|Taxes & Fees
|$826
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$993
|Financing
|$804
|$647
|$479
|$299
|$108
|$2,337
|Depreciation
|$3,745
|$1,541
|$1,356
|$1,203
|$1,079
|$8,924
|Fuel
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$7,830
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,561
|$5,545
|$6,885
|$5,414
|$6,760
|$34,165
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impala Sedan LTZ 4dr Sedan w/1LZ (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,066
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$5,332
|Maintenance
|$2,043
|$690
|$2,755
|$999
|$2,974
|$9,461
|Repairs
|$595
|$688
|$804
|$938
|$1,095
|$4,120
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,110
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,334
|Financing
|$1,080
|$869
|$644
|$401
|$145
|$3,139
|Depreciation
|$5,031
|$2,070
|$1,821
|$1,615
|$1,449
|$11,986
|Fuel
|$1,981
|$2,040
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$10,516
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,842
|$7,447
|$9,248
|$7,272
|$9,079
|$45,888
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impala Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$5,488
|Maintenance
|$2,102
|$711
|$2,836
|$1,028
|$3,061
|$9,737
|Repairs
|$612
|$708
|$828
|$966
|$1,127
|$4,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,142
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,373
|Financing
|$1,111
|$894
|$663
|$413
|$149
|$3,230
|Depreciation
|$5,178
|$2,131
|$1,874
|$1,662
|$1,492
|$12,336
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,217
|$7,665
|$9,518
|$7,484
|$9,344
|$47,228
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impala Sedan LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,161
|$1,196
|$5,643
|Maintenance
|$2,162
|$731
|$2,916
|$1,057
|$3,148
|$10,014
|Repairs
|$629
|$728
|$851
|$993
|$1,159
|$4,360
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,175
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,412
|Financing
|$1,143
|$919
|$682
|$425
|$154
|$3,322
|Depreciation
|$5,324
|$2,191
|$1,927
|$1,710
|$1,534
|$12,686
|Fuel
|$2,097
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$2,291
|$2,359
|$11,130
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,592
|$7,882
|$9,788
|$7,697
|$9,609
|$48,568
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impala Sedan LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$733
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$3,892
|Maintenance
|$1,491
|$504
|$2,011
|$729
|$2,171
|$6,906
|Repairs
|$434
|$502
|$587
|$685
|$799
|$3,007
|Taxes & Fees
|$810
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$974
|Financing
|$788
|$634
|$470
|$293
|$106
|$2,291
|Depreciation
|$3,672
|$1,511
|$1,329
|$1,179
|$1,058
|$8,749
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,374
|$5,436
|$6,750
|$5,308
|$6,627
|$33,495
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impala Sedan LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$733
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$3,892
|Maintenance
|$1,491
|$504
|$2,011
|$729
|$2,171
|$6,906
|Repairs
|$434
|$502
|$587
|$685
|$799
|$3,007
|Taxes & Fees
|$810
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$974
|Financing
|$788
|$634
|$470
|$293
|$106
|$2,291
|Depreciation
|$3,672
|$1,511
|$1,329
|$1,179
|$1,058
|$8,749
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,374
|$5,436
|$6,750
|$5,308
|$6,627
|$33,495
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impala Hybrid LS Eco 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,074
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$5,371
|Maintenance
|$2,058
|$696
|$2,775
|$1,006
|$2,996
|$9,530
|Repairs
|$599
|$693
|$810
|$945
|$1,103
|$4,150
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,118
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,344
|Financing
|$1,087
|$875
|$649
|$404
|$146
|$3,162
|Depreciation
|$5,067
|$2,085
|$1,834
|$1,627
|$1,460
|$12,074
|Fuel
|$1,995
|$2,055
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$2,245
|$10,593
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,936
|$7,502
|$9,315
|$7,325
|$9,145
|$46,223
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Impala Hybrid LT Eco 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$4,048
|Maintenance
|$1,551
|$524
|$2,091
|$758
|$2,258
|$7,182
|Repairs
|$451
|$522
|$610
|$712
|$831
|$3,127
|Taxes & Fees
|$842
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,013
|Financing
|$820
|$659
|$489
|$305
|$110
|$2,383
|Depreciation
|$3,819
|$1,571
|$1,382
|$1,226
|$1,100
|$9,099
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,749
|$5,653
|$7,020
|$5,520
|$6,892
|$34,835
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Impala
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Chevrolet Impala in Virginia is:not available
