  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Express
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 Fleet Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Express
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,320
See Express Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,320
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,320
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,320
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle49.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,320
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,320
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,320
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,320
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,320
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,320
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,320
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room66.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,320
Front track67.8 in.
Curb weight5892 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place204.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload2708 lbs.
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity9800 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height81.6 in.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,320
Exterior Colors
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Berry Red (Fleet)
  • Silver Metallic (Fleet)
  • Bronzemist (Fleet)
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic (Fleet)
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Blue (Fleet)
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
  • Medium Pewter, premium cloth
  • Neutral, vinyl
  • Neutral, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,320
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,320
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,320
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Express Inventory

Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 Fleet info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles