Used 1998 Chevrolet Express Consumer Reviews
No Regrets
With a growing family, I hesitantly decided to purchase a full size van versus going mini again or Suburban. The deciding factor was cargo room. I have no regrets. I comfortably fit the whole family plus I have 4.5 feet of cargo room behind the rear bench that makes travel very nice (no car-top carrier anymore). My van has the 5.0 V8, which is smooth and has lots of power. Towing up 5000 lbs is no problem. The transmission is very smooth for a GM product. Mileage with the 5.0 is about 15/18. This van has never been in the shop for repairs (one body repair – see below) and it’s approaching 60000. I and my wife both love it.
Great Van... a True Life-Saver!!
Our '98 Chevy Express Van came with the luxurious Stealth conversion package. This vehicle was a true joy to drive --- responsive, comfortable seating, excellent view, ergonomic cabin layout and other super-duper features. Whether driving to Disney World or shopping for groceries, we traveled in splendid comfort. Four years and 110,000 miles later, it still ran in tip-top condition. Recently, we accidentally rolled over this van in an accident on an icy stretch of I-81. Thanks to God, and to the Chevy Express design, no one was injured. It was indeed a miracle and a tribute to this wonderful van!
