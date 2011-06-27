Used 2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Express Cargo Van
2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,675*
Total Cash Price
$15,829
3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,289*
Total Cash Price
$21,261
2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,845*
Total Cash Price
$21,882
1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$53,678*
Total Cash Price
$21,416
3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,453*
Total Cash Price
$16,140
3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,401*
Total Cash Price
$22,503
3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,897*
Total Cash Price
$15,519
2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,897*
Total Cash Price
$15,519
2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,954*
Total Cash Price
$17,536
1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$48,232*
Total Cash Price
$19,244
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Express Cargo Van 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$791
|$814
|$3,839
|Maintenance
|$1,291
|$1,285
|$2,235
|$449
|$2,743
|$8,003
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$876
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,064
|Financing
|$852
|$684
|$507
|$317
|$114
|$2,475
|Depreciation
|$3,648
|$1,523
|$1,340
|$1,188
|$1,066
|$8,765
|Fuel
|$2,316
|$2,386
|$2,457
|$2,531
|$2,606
|$12,296
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,172
|$7,210
|$7,985
|$6,059
|$8,249
|$39,675
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Express Cargo Van 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$5,157
|Maintenance
|$1,734
|$1,726
|$3,002
|$603
|$3,684
|$10,749
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,177
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,429
|Financing
|$1,144
|$919
|$681
|$426
|$153
|$3,324
|Depreciation
|$4,899
|$2,045
|$1,800
|$1,596
|$1,432
|$11,772
|Fuel
|$3,111
|$3,204
|$3,300
|$3,399
|$3,500
|$16,515
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,663
|$9,685
|$10,724
|$8,138
|$11,079
|$53,289
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Express Cargo Van 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$5,307
|Maintenance
|$1,785
|$1,777
|$3,089
|$620
|$3,791
|$11,063
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,211
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,471
|Financing
|$1,177
|$946
|$701
|$439
|$158
|$3,421
|Depreciation
|$5,042
|$2,105
|$1,853
|$1,643
|$1,473
|$12,116
|Fuel
|$3,202
|$3,298
|$3,397
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$16,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,062
|$9,967
|$11,037
|$8,375
|$11,403
|$54,845
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Express Cargo Van 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$5,194
|Maintenance
|$1,747
|$1,739
|$3,024
|$607
|$3,711
|$10,827
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,185
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,439
|Financing
|$1,152
|$926
|$686
|$429
|$155
|$3,348
|Depreciation
|$4,935
|$2,060
|$1,813
|$1,608
|$1,442
|$11,858
|Fuel
|$3,134
|$3,228
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$16,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,763
|$9,755
|$10,803
|$8,197
|$11,160
|$53,678
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Express Cargo Van 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$759
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$3,915
|Maintenance
|$1,317
|$1,310
|$2,279
|$458
|$2,797
|$8,160
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$893
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,085
|Financing
|$868
|$698
|$517
|$323
|$116
|$2,523
|Depreciation
|$3,719
|$1,553
|$1,367
|$1,212
|$1,087
|$8,937
|Fuel
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$12,537
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,372
|$7,352
|$8,141
|$6,178
|$8,410
|$40,453
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Express Cargo Van 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,090
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$5,458
|Maintenance
|$1,836
|$1,827
|$3,177
|$638
|$3,899
|$11,377
|Repairs
|$663
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$1,221
|$4,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,246
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,512
|Financing
|$1,211
|$973
|$721
|$451
|$162
|$3,518
|Depreciation
|$5,185
|$2,165
|$1,905
|$1,689
|$1,515
|$12,460
|Fuel
|$3,293
|$3,392
|$3,493
|$3,597
|$3,705
|$17,480
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,461
|$10,250
|$11,351
|$8,613
|$11,726
|$56,401
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Express Cargo Van 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$709
|$730
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$3,764
|Maintenance
|$1,266
|$1,260
|$2,191
|$440
|$2,689
|$7,846
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$859
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,043
|Financing
|$835
|$671
|$497
|$311
|$112
|$2,426
|Depreciation
|$3,576
|$1,493
|$1,314
|$1,165
|$1,045
|$8,593
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,973
|$7,069
|$7,828
|$5,940
|$8,087
|$38,897
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Express Cargo Van 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$709
|$730
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$3,764
|Maintenance
|$1,266
|$1,260
|$2,191
|$440
|$2,689
|$7,846
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$859
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,043
|Financing
|$835
|$671
|$497
|$311
|$112
|$2,426
|Depreciation
|$3,576
|$1,493
|$1,314
|$1,165
|$1,045
|$8,593
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,973
|$7,069
|$7,828
|$5,940
|$8,087
|$38,897
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Express Cargo Van 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$876
|$902
|$4,253
|Maintenance
|$1,431
|$1,424
|$2,476
|$497
|$3,039
|$8,866
|Repairs
|$516
|$599
|$699
|$816
|$951
|$3,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$971
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,179
|Financing
|$944
|$758
|$562
|$351
|$127
|$2,741
|Depreciation
|$4,041
|$1,687
|$1,485
|$1,316
|$1,181
|$9,710
|Fuel
|$2,566
|$2,643
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$13,622
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,269
|$7,988
|$8,846
|$6,712
|$9,138
|$43,954
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Express Cargo Van 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$879
|$905
|$932
|$961
|$990
|$4,667
|Maintenance
|$1,570
|$1,562
|$2,717
|$546
|$3,334
|$9,729
|Repairs
|$567
|$657
|$768
|$895
|$1,044
|$3,931
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,065
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,293
|Financing
|$1,035
|$832
|$616
|$386
|$139
|$3,008
|Depreciation
|$4,434
|$1,851
|$1,629
|$1,445
|$1,296
|$10,655
|Fuel
|$2,816
|$2,900
|$2,987
|$3,076
|$3,168
|$14,948
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,367
|$8,766
|$9,707
|$7,366
|$10,028
|$48,232
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Express Cargo
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo in Virginia is:not available
