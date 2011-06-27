Used 2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Consumer Reviews
Awesome work utility vehicle
Jeff C., 08/14/2017
1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
This truck has great gas mileage, and handles very easily for such a large vehicle. We've only had Chevy Expresses in our fleet for the past 13 years, and they last a long time with minimal maintenance costs.
