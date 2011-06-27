2020 Chevrolet Corvette Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Corvette Coupe
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$86,536*
Total Cash Price
$91,434
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$116,229*
Total Cash Price
$122,808
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$84,839*
Total Cash Price
$89,641
Corvette Convertible
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$119,623*
Total Cash Price
$126,394
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$117,078*
Total Cash Price
$123,705
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$88,233*
Total Cash Price
$93,227
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,079
|$1,117
|$1,156
|$1,196
|$5,591
|Maintenance
|$583
|$1,004
|$898
|$3,117
|$1,558
|$7,159
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$252
|$600
|$877
|$1,729
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,693
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$3,861
|Financing
|$4,917
|$3,955
|$2,927
|$1,831
|$663
|$14,293
|Depreciation
|$24,383
|$4,980
|$4,069
|$4,561
|$3,990
|$41,983
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,865
|$13,371
|$11,686
|$13,760
|$10,854
|$86,536
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,400
|$1,449
|$1,500
|$1,552
|$1,607
|$7,509
|Maintenance
|$784
|$1,348
|$1,206
|$4,187
|$2,092
|$9,616
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$338
|$806
|$1,178
|$2,322
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,961
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$5,185
|Financing
|$6,605
|$5,311
|$3,932
|$2,459
|$891
|$19,198
|Depreciation
|$32,750
|$6,688
|$5,465
|$6,127
|$5,359
|$56,389
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$49,515
|$17,959
|$15,696
|$18,481
|$14,578
|$116,229
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$1,095
|$1,133
|$1,173
|$5,481
|Maintenance
|$572
|$984
|$880
|$3,056
|$1,527
|$7,019
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$247
|$588
|$860
|$1,695
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,621
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,785
|Financing
|$4,821
|$3,877
|$2,870
|$1,795
|$650
|$14,013
|Depreciation
|$23,905
|$4,882
|$3,989
|$4,472
|$3,912
|$41,160
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,142
|$13,109
|$11,457
|$13,490
|$10,641
|$84,839
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,441
|$1,492
|$1,544
|$1,598
|$1,654
|$7,728
|Maintenance
|$807
|$1,387
|$1,241
|$4,309
|$2,153
|$9,897
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$348
|$829
|$1,213
|$2,390
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,106
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$5,337
|Financing
|$6,798
|$5,467
|$4,047
|$2,531
|$917
|$19,758
|Depreciation
|$33,706
|$6,884
|$5,624
|$6,306
|$5,516
|$58,036
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$50,960
|$18,484
|$16,154
|$19,021
|$15,004
|$119,623
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,410
|$1,460
|$1,511
|$1,564
|$1,619
|$7,564
|Maintenance
|$789
|$1,358
|$1,214
|$4,217
|$2,107
|$9,686
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$341
|$811
|$1,187
|$2,339
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,997
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$5,223
|Financing
|$6,653
|$5,350
|$3,961
|$2,477
|$897
|$19,338
|Depreciation
|$32,989
|$6,737
|$5,505
|$6,171
|$5,399
|$56,801
|Fuel
|$3,037
|$3,128
|$3,222
|$3,319
|$3,420
|$16,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$49,876
|$18,090
|$15,811
|$18,616
|$14,685
|$117,078
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$1,139
|$1,178
|$1,220
|$5,700
|Maintenance
|$595
|$1,023
|$915
|$3,178
|$1,588
|$7,300
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$257
|$612
|$894
|$1,763
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,766
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$3,936
|Financing
|$5,014
|$4,032
|$2,985
|$1,867
|$676
|$14,574
|Depreciation
|$24,861
|$5,077
|$4,149
|$4,651
|$4,068
|$42,806
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,588
|$13,633
|$11,915
|$14,030
|$11,067
|$88,233
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Corvette
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette in Virginia is:not available
