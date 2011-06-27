  1. Home
Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Cost to Own

More about the 2018 Corvette

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

Corvette Coupe

Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$66,604*

Total Cash Price

$56,749

Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$65,298*

Total Cash Price

$55,636

Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$90,111*

Total Cash Price

$76,778

Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$67,910*

Total Cash Price

$57,861

Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$77,705*

Total Cash Price

$66,207

Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$84,887*

Total Cash Price

$72,327

Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$69,216*

Total Cash Price

$58,974

Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$73,134*

Total Cash Price

$62,312

Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$80,970*

Total Cash Price

$68,989

Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$80,970*

Total Cash Price

$68,989

Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$67,257*

Total Cash Price

$57,305

Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$82,275*

Total Cash Price

$70,101

Corvette Convertible

Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$89,458*

Total Cash Price

$76,221

Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$92,070*

Total Cash Price

$78,447

Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$94,682*

Total Cash Price

$80,672

Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$65,298*

Total Cash Price

$55,636

Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$73,787*

Total Cash Price

$62,869

Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$80,970*

Total Cash Price

$68,989

Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$86,193*

Total Cash Price

$73,440

Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$80,970*

Total Cash Price

$68,989

Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$80,317*

Total Cash Price

$68,432

Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

True Cost to Own

$66,604*

Total Cash Price

$56,749

Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$91,417*

Total Cash Price

$77,890

Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

True Cost to Own

$92,723*

Total Cash Price

$79,003

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Coupe Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,044$1,076$1,108$1,141$1,176$5,546
Maintenance$1,051$888$3,570$1,459$3,549$10,516
Repairs$242$572$837$977$1,140$3,769
Taxes & Fees$2,998$42$42$42$42$3,165
Financing$3,052$2,454$1,818$1,136$411$8,871
Depreciation$8,336$4,155$3,726$3,427$3,172$22,817
Fuel$2,245$2,312$2,382$2,453$2,528$11,920
True Cost to Own®$18,968$11,501$13,482$10,636$12,018$66,604
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$22,370

Taxes & Fees

$3,103

Financing

$8,697

Fuel

$11,686

Insurance

$5,437

Repairs

$3,695

Maintenance

$10,310

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Coupe Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,024$1,055$1,086$1,119$1,153$5,437
Maintenance$1,030$871$3,500$1,430$3,479$10,310
Repairs$237$561$821$958$1,118$3,695
Taxes & Fees$2,939$41$41$41$41$3,103
Financing$2,992$2,406$1,782$1,114$403$8,697
Depreciation$8,173$4,074$3,653$3,360$3,110$22,370
Fuel$2,201$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,478$11,686
True Cost to Own®$18,596$11,275$13,218$10,427$11,782$65,298

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,413$1,456$1,499$1,544$1,591$7,503
Maintenance$1,421$1,202$4,830$1,973$4,801$14,228
Repairs$327$774$1,133$1,322$1,543$5,099
Taxes & Fees$4,056$57$57$57$57$4,282
Financing$4,129$3,320$2,459$1,537$556$12,002
Depreciation$11,279$5,622$5,041$4,637$4,292$30,871
Fuel$3,037$3,128$3,222$3,319$3,420$16,127
True Cost to Own®$25,662$15,559$18,241$14,389$16,259$90,111

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Coupe Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,065$1,097$1,129$1,164$1,199$5,654
Maintenance$1,071$906$3,640$1,487$3,618$10,722
Repairs$246$583$854$996$1,163$3,843
Taxes & Fees$3,057$43$43$43$43$3,227
Financing$3,112$2,502$1,853$1,159$419$9,045
Depreciation$8,500$4,237$3,799$3,494$3,234$23,265
Fuel$2,289$2,358$2,428$2,501$2,577$12,153
True Cost to Own®$19,340$11,726$13,747$10,844$12,253$67,910

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Coupe Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,219$1,255$1,292$1,332$1,372$6,470
Maintenance$1,226$1,036$4,165$1,702$4,140$12,269
Repairs$282$668$977$1,140$1,330$4,397
Taxes & Fees$3,497$49$49$49$49$3,693
Financing$3,560$2,863$2,121$1,326$480$10,349
Depreciation$9,726$4,848$4,347$3,998$3,701$26,620
Fuel$2,619$2,698$2,779$2,862$2,949$13,906
True Cost to Own®$22,129$13,417$15,729$12,408$14,021$77,705

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Coupe Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,331$1,372$1,412$1,455$1,499$7,068
Maintenance$1,339$1,132$4,550$1,859$4,523$13,403
Repairs$308$729$1,067$1,245$1,453$4,804
Taxes & Fees$3,821$53$53$53$53$4,034
Financing$3,890$3,128$2,317$1,448$524$11,306
Depreciation$10,625$5,296$4,749$4,368$4,043$29,081
Fuel$2,861$2,947$3,036$3,127$3,221$15,192
True Cost to Own®$24,175$14,658$17,183$13,555$15,317$84,887

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,085$1,118$1,151$1,186$1,222$5,763
Maintenance$1,092$923$3,710$1,516$3,688$10,929
Repairs$251$595$870$1,015$1,185$3,917
Taxes & Fees$3,115$43$43$43$43$3,289
Financing$3,172$2,550$1,889$1,181$427$9,219
Depreciation$8,663$4,318$3,872$3,562$3,297$23,712
Fuel$2,333$2,403$2,475$2,549$2,627$12,387
True Cost to Own®$19,712$11,952$14,011$11,053$12,489$69,216

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Coupe Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,147$1,182$1,216$1,253$1,291$6,089
Maintenance$1,154$976$3,920$1,602$3,896$11,547
Repairs$265$628$920$1,073$1,252$4,138
Taxes & Fees$3,292$46$46$46$46$3,475
Financing$3,351$2,695$1,996$1,248$451$9,741
Depreciation$9,154$4,563$4,091$3,763$3,483$25,054
Fuel$2,465$2,539$2,615$2,694$2,775$13,088
True Cost to Own®$20,828$12,628$14,804$11,678$13,196$73,134

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,270$1,308$1,347$1,388$1,430$6,742
Maintenance$1,277$1,080$4,340$1,773$4,314$12,784
Repairs$294$696$1,018$1,188$1,386$4,582
Taxes & Fees$3,644$51$51$51$51$3,848
Financing$3,710$2,983$2,210$1,381$500$10,784
Depreciation$10,135$5,052$4,530$4,166$3,856$27,739
Fuel$2,729$2,811$2,895$2,982$3,073$14,491
True Cost to Own®$23,059$13,981$16,390$12,929$14,610$80,970

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,270$1,308$1,347$1,388$1,430$6,742
Maintenance$1,277$1,080$4,340$1,773$4,314$12,784
Repairs$294$696$1,018$1,188$1,386$4,582
Taxes & Fees$3,644$51$51$51$51$3,848
Financing$3,710$2,983$2,210$1,381$500$10,784
Depreciation$10,135$5,052$4,530$4,166$3,856$27,739
Fuel$2,729$2,811$2,895$2,982$3,073$14,491
True Cost to Own®$23,059$13,981$16,390$12,929$14,610$80,970

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,055$1,087$1,119$1,153$1,188$5,600
Maintenance$1,061$897$3,605$1,473$3,583$10,619
Repairs$244$578$846$987$1,152$3,806
Taxes & Fees$3,027$42$42$42$42$3,196
Financing$3,082$2,478$1,835$1,147$415$8,958
Depreciation$8,418$4,196$3,763$3,461$3,203$23,041
Fuel$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,477$2,552$12,037
True Cost to Own®$19,154$11,613$13,615$10,740$12,135$67,257

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,290$1,329$1,368$1,410$1,453$6,851
Maintenance$1,298$1,097$4,410$1,802$4,384$12,991
Repairs$299$707$1,034$1,207$1,409$4,656
Taxes & Fees$3,703$52$52$52$52$3,910
Financing$3,770$3,032$2,245$1,404$508$10,958
Depreciation$10,298$5,133$4,603$4,234$3,919$28,186
Fuel$2,773$2,856$2,942$3,030$3,122$14,724
True Cost to Own®$23,431$14,207$16,655$13,138$14,845$82,275

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,403$1,445$1,488$1,533$1,580$7,449
Maintenance$1,411$1,193$4,795$1,959$4,766$14,125
Repairs$325$769$1,125$1,312$1,532$5,062
Taxes & Fees$4,026$56$56$56$56$4,251
Financing$4,099$3,296$2,441$1,526$552$11,915
Depreciation$11,197$5,581$5,005$4,603$4,261$30,647
Fuel$3,015$3,106$3,199$3,295$3,395$16,010
True Cost to Own®$25,477$15,447$18,109$14,285$16,141$89,458

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Convertible Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,444$1,488$1,531$1,578$1,626$7,666
Maintenance$1,452$1,228$4,935$2,016$4,905$14,537
Repairs$334$791$1,158$1,351$1,576$5,210
Taxes & Fees$4,144$58$58$58$58$4,375
Financing$4,219$3,392$2,513$1,571$568$12,263
Depreciation$11,524$5,744$5,151$4,738$4,385$31,542
Fuel$3,103$3,196$3,292$3,391$3,494$16,477
True Cost to Own®$26,220$15,898$18,637$14,702$16,613$92,070

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Convertible Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,485$1,530$1,575$1,623$1,672$7,884
Maintenance$1,494$1,263$5,075$2,074$5,045$14,950
Repairs$344$813$1,190$1,389$1,621$5,358
Taxes & Fees$4,262$59$59$59$59$4,499
Financing$4,338$3,489$2,584$1,615$584$12,611
Depreciation$11,851$5,907$5,297$4,872$4,510$32,437
Fuel$3,191$3,287$3,386$3,487$3,593$16,945
True Cost to Own®$26,964$16,349$19,166$15,119$17,084$94,682

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,024$1,055$1,086$1,119$1,153$5,437
Maintenance$1,030$871$3,500$1,430$3,479$10,310
Repairs$237$561$821$958$1,118$3,695
Taxes & Fees$2,939$41$41$41$41$3,103
Financing$2,992$2,406$1,782$1,114$403$8,697
Depreciation$8,173$4,074$3,653$3,360$3,110$22,370
Fuel$2,201$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,478$11,686
True Cost to Own®$18,596$11,275$13,218$10,427$11,782$65,298

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Convertible Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,157$1,192$1,227$1,264$1,303$6,144
Maintenance$1,164$984$3,955$1,616$3,931$11,650
Repairs$268$634$928$1,083$1,263$4,175
Taxes & Fees$3,321$46$46$46$46$3,506
Financing$3,381$2,719$2,014$1,259$455$9,828
Depreciation$9,235$4,604$4,128$3,797$3,514$25,278
Fuel$2,487$2,562$2,639$2,718$2,800$13,205
True Cost to Own®$21,013$12,741$14,936$11,783$13,314$73,787

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,270$1,308$1,347$1,388$1,430$6,742
Maintenance$1,277$1,080$4,340$1,773$4,314$12,784
Repairs$294$696$1,018$1,188$1,386$4,582
Taxes & Fees$3,644$51$51$51$51$3,848
Financing$3,710$2,983$2,210$1,381$500$10,784
Depreciation$10,135$5,052$4,530$4,166$3,856$27,739
Fuel$2,729$2,811$2,895$2,982$3,073$14,491
True Cost to Own®$23,059$13,981$16,390$12,929$14,610$80,970

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,352$1,393$1,434$1,477$1,522$7,177
Maintenance$1,360$1,150$4,620$1,888$4,592$13,609
Repairs$313$741$1,084$1,265$1,476$4,877
Taxes & Fees$3,879$54$54$54$54$4,096
Financing$3,949$3,176$2,352$1,470$532$11,480
Depreciation$10,788$5,378$4,822$4,435$4,105$29,528
Fuel$2,905$2,992$3,082$3,175$3,271$15,426
True Cost to Own®$24,547$14,883$17,448$13,764$15,552$86,193

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,270$1,308$1,347$1,388$1,430$6,742
Maintenance$1,277$1,080$4,340$1,773$4,314$12,784
Repairs$294$696$1,018$1,188$1,386$4,582
Taxes & Fees$3,644$51$51$51$51$3,848
Financing$3,710$2,983$2,210$1,381$500$10,784
Depreciation$10,135$5,052$4,530$4,166$3,856$27,739
Fuel$2,729$2,811$2,895$2,982$3,073$14,491
True Cost to Own®$23,059$13,981$16,390$12,929$14,610$80,970

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Convertible Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,260$1,298$1,336$1,376$1,418$6,688
Maintenance$1,267$1,071$4,305$1,759$4,279$12,681
Repairs$292$690$1,010$1,178$1,375$4,545
Taxes & Fees$3,615$50$50$50$50$3,817
Financing$3,680$2,959$2,192$1,370$496$10,697
Depreciation$10,053$5,011$4,493$4,133$3,825$27,515
Fuel$2,707$2,788$2,872$2,958$3,048$14,374
True Cost to Own®$22,873$13,868$16,258$12,825$14,492$80,317

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Convertible Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,044$1,076$1,108$1,141$1,176$5,546
Maintenance$1,051$888$3,570$1,459$3,549$10,516
Repairs$242$572$837$977$1,140$3,769
Taxes & Fees$2,998$42$42$42$42$3,165
Financing$3,052$2,454$1,818$1,136$411$8,871
Depreciation$8,336$4,155$3,726$3,427$3,172$22,817
Fuel$2,245$2,312$2,382$2,453$2,528$11,920
True Cost to Own®$18,968$11,501$13,482$10,636$12,018$66,604

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,434$1,477$1,520$1,567$1,614$7,612
Maintenance$1,442$1,219$4,900$2,002$4,871$14,434
Repairs$332$785$1,149$1,341$1,565$5,173
Taxes & Fees$4,115$57$57$57$57$4,344
Financing$4,189$3,368$2,495$1,560$564$12,176
Depreciation$11,442$5,704$5,114$4,704$4,354$31,318
Fuel$3,081$3,174$3,269$3,367$3,469$16,360
True Cost to Own®$26,034$15,785$18,505$14,598$16,495$91,417

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2018 Corvette Convertible Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,454$1,498$1,542$1,589$1,637$7,721
Maintenance$1,463$1,237$4,970$2,031$4,940$14,640
Repairs$337$797$1,166$1,360$1,588$5,247
Taxes & Fees$4,173$58$58$58$58$4,406
Financing$4,249$3,417$2,530$1,582$572$12,350
Depreciation$11,606$5,785$5,187$4,771$4,416$31,765
Fuel$3,125$3,219$3,316$3,415$3,519$16,594
True Cost to Own®$26,406$16,011$18,770$14,806$16,730$92,723

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Corvette

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Chevrolet Corvette in Virginia is:

not available
