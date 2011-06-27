Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Corvette Coupe
Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$66,604*
Total Cash Price
$56,749
Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$65,298*
Total Cash Price
$55,636
Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$90,111*
Total Cash Price
$76,778
Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$67,910*
Total Cash Price
$57,861
Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$77,705*
Total Cash Price
$66,207
Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$84,887*
Total Cash Price
$72,327
Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$69,216*
Total Cash Price
$58,974
Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$73,134*
Total Cash Price
$62,312
Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$80,970*
Total Cash Price
$68,989
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$80,970*
Total Cash Price
$68,989
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$67,257*
Total Cash Price
$57,305
Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$82,275*
Total Cash Price
$70,101
Corvette Convertible
Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$89,458*
Total Cash Price
$76,221
Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$92,070*
Total Cash Price
$78,447
Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$94,682*
Total Cash Price
$80,672
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$65,298*
Total Cash Price
$55,636
Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$73,787*
Total Cash Price
$62,869
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$80,970*
Total Cash Price
$68,989
Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$86,193*
Total Cash Price
$73,440
Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$80,970*
Total Cash Price
$68,989
Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$80,317*
Total Cash Price
$68,432
Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
True Cost to Own
$66,604*
Total Cash Price
$56,749
Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$91,417*
Total Cash Price
$77,890
Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
True Cost to Own
$92,723*
Total Cash Price
$79,003
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Coupe Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$5,546
|Maintenance
|$1,051
|$888
|$3,570
|$1,459
|$3,549
|$10,516
|Repairs
|$242
|$572
|$837
|$977
|$1,140
|$3,769
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,998
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$3,165
|Financing
|$3,052
|$2,454
|$1,818
|$1,136
|$411
|$8,871
|Depreciation
|$8,336
|$4,155
|$3,726
|$3,427
|$3,172
|$22,817
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,968
|$11,501
|$13,482
|$10,636
|$12,018
|$66,604
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Coupe Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,153
|$5,437
|Maintenance
|$1,030
|$871
|$3,500
|$1,430
|$3,479
|$10,310
|Repairs
|$237
|$561
|$821
|$958
|$1,118
|$3,695
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,939
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,103
|Financing
|$2,992
|$2,406
|$1,782
|$1,114
|$403
|$8,697
|Depreciation
|$8,173
|$4,074
|$3,653
|$3,360
|$3,110
|$22,370
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,596
|$11,275
|$13,218
|$10,427
|$11,782
|$65,298
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$1,591
|$7,503
|Maintenance
|$1,421
|$1,202
|$4,830
|$1,973
|$4,801
|$14,228
|Repairs
|$327
|$774
|$1,133
|$1,322
|$1,543
|$5,099
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,056
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,282
|Financing
|$4,129
|$3,320
|$2,459
|$1,537
|$556
|$12,002
|Depreciation
|$11,279
|$5,622
|$5,041
|$4,637
|$4,292
|$30,871
|Fuel
|$3,037
|$3,128
|$3,222
|$3,319
|$3,420
|$16,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,662
|$15,559
|$18,241
|$14,389
|$16,259
|$90,111
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Coupe Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$5,654
|Maintenance
|$1,071
|$906
|$3,640
|$1,487
|$3,618
|$10,722
|Repairs
|$246
|$583
|$854
|$996
|$1,163
|$3,843
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,057
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$3,227
|Financing
|$3,112
|$2,502
|$1,853
|$1,159
|$419
|$9,045
|Depreciation
|$8,500
|$4,237
|$3,799
|$3,494
|$3,234
|$23,265
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,340
|$11,726
|$13,747
|$10,844
|$12,253
|$67,910
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Coupe Grand Sport 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,219
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$6,470
|Maintenance
|$1,226
|$1,036
|$4,165
|$1,702
|$4,140
|$12,269
|Repairs
|$282
|$668
|$977
|$1,140
|$1,330
|$4,397
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,497
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$3,693
|Financing
|$3,560
|$2,863
|$2,121
|$1,326
|$480
|$10,349
|Depreciation
|$9,726
|$4,848
|$4,347
|$3,998
|$3,701
|$26,620
|Fuel
|$2,619
|$2,698
|$2,779
|$2,862
|$2,949
|$13,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,129
|$13,417
|$15,729
|$12,408
|$14,021
|$77,705
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Coupe Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,331
|$1,372
|$1,412
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$7,068
|Maintenance
|$1,339
|$1,132
|$4,550
|$1,859
|$4,523
|$13,403
|Repairs
|$308
|$729
|$1,067
|$1,245
|$1,453
|$4,804
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,821
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$4,034
|Financing
|$3,890
|$3,128
|$2,317
|$1,448
|$524
|$11,306
|Depreciation
|$10,625
|$5,296
|$4,749
|$4,368
|$4,043
|$29,081
|Fuel
|$2,861
|$2,947
|$3,036
|$3,127
|$3,221
|$15,192
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,175
|$14,658
|$17,183
|$13,555
|$15,317
|$84,887
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$5,763
|Maintenance
|$1,092
|$923
|$3,710
|$1,516
|$3,688
|$10,929
|Repairs
|$251
|$595
|$870
|$1,015
|$1,185
|$3,917
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,115
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$3,289
|Financing
|$3,172
|$2,550
|$1,889
|$1,181
|$427
|$9,219
|Depreciation
|$8,663
|$4,318
|$3,872
|$3,562
|$3,297
|$23,712
|Fuel
|$2,333
|$2,403
|$2,475
|$2,549
|$2,627
|$12,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,712
|$11,952
|$14,011
|$11,053
|$12,489
|$69,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Coupe Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,182
|$1,216
|$1,253
|$1,291
|$6,089
|Maintenance
|$1,154
|$976
|$3,920
|$1,602
|$3,896
|$11,547
|Repairs
|$265
|$628
|$920
|$1,073
|$1,252
|$4,138
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,292
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,475
|Financing
|$3,351
|$2,695
|$1,996
|$1,248
|$451
|$9,741
|Depreciation
|$9,154
|$4,563
|$4,091
|$3,763
|$3,483
|$25,054
|Fuel
|$2,465
|$2,539
|$2,615
|$2,694
|$2,775
|$13,088
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,828
|$12,628
|$14,804
|$11,678
|$13,196
|$73,134
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Coupe Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,388
|$1,430
|$6,742
|Maintenance
|$1,277
|$1,080
|$4,340
|$1,773
|$4,314
|$12,784
|Repairs
|$294
|$696
|$1,018
|$1,188
|$1,386
|$4,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,644
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,848
|Financing
|$3,710
|$2,983
|$2,210
|$1,381
|$500
|$10,784
|Depreciation
|$10,135
|$5,052
|$4,530
|$4,166
|$3,856
|$27,739
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,073
|$14,491
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,059
|$13,981
|$16,390
|$12,929
|$14,610
|$80,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,388
|$1,430
|$6,742
|Maintenance
|$1,277
|$1,080
|$4,340
|$1,773
|$4,314
|$12,784
|Repairs
|$294
|$696
|$1,018
|$1,188
|$1,386
|$4,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,644
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,848
|Financing
|$3,710
|$2,983
|$2,210
|$1,381
|$500
|$10,784
|Depreciation
|$10,135
|$5,052
|$4,530
|$4,166
|$3,856
|$27,739
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,073
|$14,491
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,059
|$13,981
|$16,390
|$12,929
|$14,610
|$80,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,055
|$1,087
|$1,119
|$1,153
|$1,188
|$5,600
|Maintenance
|$1,061
|$897
|$3,605
|$1,473
|$3,583
|$10,619
|Repairs
|$244
|$578
|$846
|$987
|$1,152
|$3,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,027
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$3,196
|Financing
|$3,082
|$2,478
|$1,835
|$1,147
|$415
|$8,958
|Depreciation
|$8,418
|$4,196
|$3,763
|$3,461
|$3,203
|$23,041
|Fuel
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,477
|$2,552
|$12,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,154
|$11,613
|$13,615
|$10,740
|$12,135
|$67,257
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Coupe Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,368
|$1,410
|$1,453
|$6,851
|Maintenance
|$1,298
|$1,097
|$4,410
|$1,802
|$4,384
|$12,991
|Repairs
|$299
|$707
|$1,034
|$1,207
|$1,409
|$4,656
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,703
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,910
|Financing
|$3,770
|$3,032
|$2,245
|$1,404
|$508
|$10,958
|Depreciation
|$10,298
|$5,133
|$4,603
|$4,234
|$3,919
|$28,186
|Fuel
|$2,773
|$2,856
|$2,942
|$3,030
|$3,122
|$14,724
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,431
|$14,207
|$16,655
|$13,138
|$14,845
|$82,275
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,580
|$7,449
|Maintenance
|$1,411
|$1,193
|$4,795
|$1,959
|$4,766
|$14,125
|Repairs
|$325
|$769
|$1,125
|$1,312
|$1,532
|$5,062
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,026
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$4,251
|Financing
|$4,099
|$3,296
|$2,441
|$1,526
|$552
|$11,915
|Depreciation
|$11,197
|$5,581
|$5,005
|$4,603
|$4,261
|$30,647
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,477
|$15,447
|$18,109
|$14,285
|$16,141
|$89,458
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Convertible Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$1,626
|$7,666
|Maintenance
|$1,452
|$1,228
|$4,935
|$2,016
|$4,905
|$14,537
|Repairs
|$334
|$791
|$1,158
|$1,351
|$1,576
|$5,210
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,144
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,375
|Financing
|$4,219
|$3,392
|$2,513
|$1,571
|$568
|$12,263
|Depreciation
|$11,524
|$5,744
|$5,151
|$4,738
|$4,385
|$31,542
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,220
|$15,898
|$18,637
|$14,702
|$16,613
|$92,070
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Convertible Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$1,672
|$7,884
|Maintenance
|$1,494
|$1,263
|$5,075
|$2,074
|$5,045
|$14,950
|Repairs
|$344
|$813
|$1,190
|$1,389
|$1,621
|$5,358
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,262
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$4,499
|Financing
|$4,338
|$3,489
|$2,584
|$1,615
|$584
|$12,611
|Depreciation
|$11,851
|$5,907
|$5,297
|$4,872
|$4,510
|$32,437
|Fuel
|$3,191
|$3,287
|$3,386
|$3,487
|$3,593
|$16,945
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,964
|$16,349
|$19,166
|$15,119
|$17,084
|$94,682
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,153
|$5,437
|Maintenance
|$1,030
|$871
|$3,500
|$1,430
|$3,479
|$10,310
|Repairs
|$237
|$561
|$821
|$958
|$1,118
|$3,695
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,939
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,103
|Financing
|$2,992
|$2,406
|$1,782
|$1,114
|$403
|$8,697
|Depreciation
|$8,173
|$4,074
|$3,653
|$3,360
|$3,110
|$22,370
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,596
|$11,275
|$13,218
|$10,427
|$11,782
|$65,298
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Convertible Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$1,303
|$6,144
|Maintenance
|$1,164
|$984
|$3,955
|$1,616
|$3,931
|$11,650
|Repairs
|$268
|$634
|$928
|$1,083
|$1,263
|$4,175
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,321
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,506
|Financing
|$3,381
|$2,719
|$2,014
|$1,259
|$455
|$9,828
|Depreciation
|$9,235
|$4,604
|$4,128
|$3,797
|$3,514
|$25,278
|Fuel
|$2,487
|$2,562
|$2,639
|$2,718
|$2,800
|$13,205
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,013
|$12,741
|$14,936
|$11,783
|$13,314
|$73,787
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,388
|$1,430
|$6,742
|Maintenance
|$1,277
|$1,080
|$4,340
|$1,773
|$4,314
|$12,784
|Repairs
|$294
|$696
|$1,018
|$1,188
|$1,386
|$4,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,644
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,848
|Financing
|$3,710
|$2,983
|$2,210
|$1,381
|$500
|$10,784
|Depreciation
|$10,135
|$5,052
|$4,530
|$4,166
|$3,856
|$27,739
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,073
|$14,491
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,059
|$13,981
|$16,390
|$12,929
|$14,610
|$80,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Convertible Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,522
|$7,177
|Maintenance
|$1,360
|$1,150
|$4,620
|$1,888
|$4,592
|$13,609
|Repairs
|$313
|$741
|$1,084
|$1,265
|$1,476
|$4,877
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,879
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$4,096
|Financing
|$3,949
|$3,176
|$2,352
|$1,470
|$532
|$11,480
|Depreciation
|$10,788
|$5,378
|$4,822
|$4,435
|$4,105
|$29,528
|Fuel
|$2,905
|$2,992
|$3,082
|$3,175
|$3,271
|$15,426
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,547
|$14,883
|$17,448
|$13,764
|$15,552
|$86,193
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,388
|$1,430
|$6,742
|Maintenance
|$1,277
|$1,080
|$4,340
|$1,773
|$4,314
|$12,784
|Repairs
|$294
|$696
|$1,018
|$1,188
|$1,386
|$4,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,644
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,848
|Financing
|$3,710
|$2,983
|$2,210
|$1,381
|$500
|$10,784
|Depreciation
|$10,135
|$5,052
|$4,530
|$4,166
|$3,856
|$27,739
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,073
|$14,491
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,059
|$13,981
|$16,390
|$12,929
|$14,610
|$80,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Convertible Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$6,688
|Maintenance
|$1,267
|$1,071
|$4,305
|$1,759
|$4,279
|$12,681
|Repairs
|$292
|$690
|$1,010
|$1,178
|$1,375
|$4,545
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,615
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$3,817
|Financing
|$3,680
|$2,959
|$2,192
|$1,370
|$496
|$10,697
|Depreciation
|$10,053
|$5,011
|$4,493
|$4,133
|$3,825
|$27,515
|Fuel
|$2,707
|$2,788
|$2,872
|$2,958
|$3,048
|$14,374
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,873
|$13,868
|$16,258
|$12,825
|$14,492
|$80,317
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Convertible Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$5,546
|Maintenance
|$1,051
|$888
|$3,570
|$1,459
|$3,549
|$10,516
|Repairs
|$242
|$572
|$837
|$977
|$1,140
|$3,769
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,998
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$3,165
|Financing
|$3,052
|$2,454
|$1,818
|$1,136
|$411
|$8,871
|Depreciation
|$8,336
|$4,155
|$3,726
|$3,427
|$3,172
|$22,817
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,968
|$11,501
|$13,482
|$10,636
|$12,018
|$66,604
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Convertible Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,520
|$1,567
|$1,614
|$7,612
|Maintenance
|$1,442
|$1,219
|$4,900
|$2,002
|$4,871
|$14,434
|Repairs
|$332
|$785
|$1,149
|$1,341
|$1,565
|$5,173
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,115
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$4,344
|Financing
|$4,189
|$3,368
|$2,495
|$1,560
|$564
|$12,176
|Depreciation
|$11,442
|$5,704
|$5,114
|$4,704
|$4,354
|$31,318
|Fuel
|$3,081
|$3,174
|$3,269
|$3,367
|$3,469
|$16,360
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,034
|$15,785
|$18,505
|$14,598
|$16,495
|$91,417
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Corvette Convertible Grand Sport 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,454
|$1,498
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,637
|$7,721
|Maintenance
|$1,463
|$1,237
|$4,970
|$2,031
|$4,940
|$14,640
|Repairs
|$337
|$797
|$1,166
|$1,360
|$1,588
|$5,247
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,173
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,406
|Financing
|$4,249
|$3,417
|$2,530
|$1,582
|$572
|$12,350
|Depreciation
|$11,606
|$5,785
|$5,187
|$4,771
|$4,416
|$31,765
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,519
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,406
|$16,011
|$18,770
|$14,806
|$16,730
|$92,723
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Corvette
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Chevrolet Corvette in Virginia is:not available
