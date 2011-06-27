Used 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews
2018 Corvette Grand Sport Convertible
This is my second Corvette, having owned a 2006 Corvette convertible previously. The improvements made over the years are very noticeable. I bought a Grand Sport because it shares the body of the Z06 but has the engine of the Stingray. At 460 horsepower, believe me, it's plenty powerful! The car tracks while driving like it's on rails. Cornering, straight-line acceleration, overall performance, engine sound - all outstanding! I consider the exterior styling of the C7's to be outstanding (eye of the beholder?). The interior is also beautiful. My car has the 3LT package, which is really luxurious. Chevy offers plenty of options so you can customize your car however you want it. If you're going to spend this much money on a car, I strongly recommending ordering it directly from the factory through your local dealer rather than just buying what you find on the showroom floor. My only negative comment involves rear visibility, which is only average (at best). This could be just applicable to the convertible due to the size of the rear window - the coupe version rear visibility may be better. Of course, the outside visibility is fantastic with the top down!!
American Pride Corvette ZO6
If you like blistering acceleration, road holding grip equal to a full blown race car, an interior fitting to a luxury jet, overall aggressive looks that rival any super car, look no further. Corvette ZO6 Coupe will deliver all this and more. Enjoyed 6800 miles so far zero issues. It’s addictive to drive and very addictive to drive fast. During very “spirited” driving sessions No overheating of any kind even during peak summer heat waves of 105 degrees and climbing up a steep grade. That issue, if there ever really was one has been resolved. A Torch Red C7 Corvette turns heads where ever you drive. Invites a lot of questions and interest when ever parked or gassing up. If your a shy quiet type I’d suggest a you drive a mini van.
Its everything they say it is !
This is a world class sports car from GM. Finally a Corvette that I wanted to own. Ever since I saw the C7 on the road a few years ago I was struck by the incredible exterior styling. It is a strikingly beautiful car. The only thing I wondered was could it deliver on performance and engineering to compete with Porsche,Audi and the rest? The answer is YES IT CAN! Say what you will about GM using old push-rod technology in the engine bay but this motor just rocks. Power comes on fast and is always there when you want it and there is plenty off it. The 7 speed manual is very good and as smooth as my old Miata. Short throws and positive engagement every shift. The car handles very well. I did not want the tack goodies that the Z51 or Grand Sport provide. I got the Magnetic ride as an option to help button the car down on spirited rides and makes things a bit plusher when cruising through town. This is a do it all sports car. Yes it has a stigma of being an old guys retirement car but this C7 has changed that perception. It is a real world sports car with Super car type performance for a very reasonable price.
Great sports car for the price.
I am 74 and this 2018 Corvette Grand Sort Convertible is fantastic, we have taken it on long trips and the ride is very comfortable. My wife and I do not have trouble getting in an out; however, we exercise regularly. Gas mileage is great out on the expressway; however, if you have a heavy foot expect it to be lower. Limited cargo space when convertible top is lowered as it consumes much of trunk space. On trips where you do not expect to lower top, you can lower the trunk protective divider for a little more trunk space 10.5” T x 18”D x 42” W. Regular trunk space will hold 2 travel bags that you can carry on an airplane. Expect to get a lot of thumbs up as the Corvette has great styling. My only complaint is the Corvette does not have Adaptive Cruise Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross Traffic Alert.
A Bad Boy Car
This is the only high performance car under 150k I had not owned. I made the buying decision based on the lines. This is a bad boy car. Looks so good. Comfort is good. Road noise is certainly there, but is covers by the loud engine. Instruments are easy to operate. It is a low slung car. So you get all that goes with it. The trunk will hold a spinning wheel. Haven’t tried luggage yet. I drive in economy mode so gas mileage is 22- ish. Unless I hot rod, then it drops considerable. I drive pretty conservatively unless I need to show out. Front camera is a great option so as not to hit curbs. I do wish it had lane change assist. It is not a car for everyone. I smile when I see it. And love the way I feel driving it. It is one of those cars that give you a thrill driving.
