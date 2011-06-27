Used 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews

MY AMERICAN FERRARI.... Sandy Mandel , 07/11/2015 Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful ...THAT JUST HAPPENS TO HAVE A KENTUCKIAN ACCENT. Actually, it's more technically a bargain basement Mercedes AMG SL_, what with all the German parts in it. After putting over 30K miles on Mr. Z so far, the only thing that I'd recommend to anyone who gets one is to GET RID OF THE OE GOODYEARS. I switched over to Michelin Sport Pilots and they completely transformed the car. With these tires, most all of the handling and 'squirrelly' handling and tramming nearly completely disappeared. 90+ mph in the pouring rain is confidence inspiring with this car on the Michelins. And half the noise. This car has been extremely reliable, very inexpensive to own (except for the tire replacement) and a pure joy to drive. Ok, the interior may not be the best, but, I don't think it's nearly as bad as others might say. The styling is like that of a 430 F1 from the front. And good enough to admire with a glass of (your beverage choice) in your hand as you sip and admire it's great styling. It's very comfortable in ride (with the Michelins). Much like a stiffly sprung Caddy. Even the gas mileage is great. I get 380-420 miles range on a tank. And the best part of buying the 2013 is the 7 years of upgrades and updates from the 2006/7 cars. The transmission, once warmed up, shifts with the flip of the fingers (except for 6th, which requires a bit more effort). The only hiccup has been very occasionally, I might get out of the car after running then get back in and the keyless ignition might not allow the car to start. But, just push the bottom of the START rocker switch to go into ACCESS then press the top to start and it fires right up. Doesn't happen often and it's pretty random. But, at least there's a work around. I did have 3 niggles during the warranty period. Sticky ECO pod switch, HOUR button stopped working on the infotainment module and a distorted trim piece on the door/window bottom. All replaced under warranty. Otherwise, no other issues. I figure 30Kmi is a pretty good shake down period and a good indication of reliability. So far, so good! Love this car! If you want a bona fide 200 mph car for well under $100K, this is your only choice. When it comes to hot rodding, in this case, the factory did it best! The only real upgrades of any value? TIRES!!! Review Update: I now have over 53,000 miles on this car as well as 5 hours of instructional track time. So far, no issues. Nothing repaired. Just did a oil/filter change where I bring in my own oil. AC Delco filter, inspection, battery load test; all for $36!! This car has been SUPER inexpensive to own. I still feel this car is a incredible performance bargain. I even got to drive a 911 Porsche GT3 2007 and after, I was wondering why it's $30K to $37K more than my Z06...after even got back behind the wheel of my Z06. Maybe $5K-10K more...But not more than the price of a family car more...Bottom line...If you want a car that competed with the best at it's time of design, this GT sports car is a 'no-brainer.' 1/13/18: Still an amazing car. Closing in on 60Kmi. Winter now. Batt tender is attached. 1/21/19: Same as above. But, the HVAC mode control is acting wonky. Might have a stuck airflow door. Bad air flow door actuator failure confirmed. Cost to repair: $1960. Decided not worth it. Only lost window defog function. Run A/C as soon as it starts raining and this helps keep it from fogging. Otherwise, everything else is still working. Interior still looks new. Car still feels new to drive. No buzzes, rattles, squeaks or knocks. No electrical or sensor failures so far. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My 60th Birthday with my 60th Anniversary Corvette Ray , 02/16/2018 427 2dr Convertible (7.0L 8cyl 6M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is the best Birthday gift ever!! I rented a base 2012 Corvette awhile back for a few days, so I was excited to drive this when I got it. I picked up the car a couple days ago, and with the weather here in Maine this time of year, I only had it out for a few hours. To get to the interstate, I had to drive this car on a few back roads with he frost heaves and I was amazed that the ride, it was allot nicer than expected. Once on the flat toads the car is a dream to drive. A long road, cruising around 70, relaxed back in the seat with the rumble from the engine and you could feel so good you need to be careful you don't nod off. Hit the curves and you know how Mario Andretti felt. I am a novice driver so the traction control options help keep you in check when you start pushing the car, especially if the roads are a little wet. The anniversary car came with all the options, so I am spending free time reading through the owners manual. The information the car can provide the driver is unbelievable. The heads up display is a cool option. The power roof works without a flaw. If you buy a car like this for the ultimate excitement of driving a sports car, then there are no disappointments. I don't think there are allot of cars out there where you can get this type of performance for the price.....

An American Icon Lou Marinucci , 09/25/2016 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my manual transmission 2013 red coupe used, with only 8,000 miles on it, and it now has 49600 miles, as I drive it daily. It's always with expectation and excitement that I get into the car and turn on the engine, with that exhaust roar making me smile ear to ear. I get compliments, thumbs up and waves wherever I go, from old and young alike. There are other sports cars with more refinement, more and better technology, and very, very few, with better performance, and costing twice as much. I have owned a BMW M5, and Audi S4 and a Porsche Boxer, but none provided me the driving enjoyment that I get every day in the Vette. I always take the long way back home, because driving this car is an endless joy, and it gets 26 to 31 MPG on the highway at speeds up to 80-85 MPH !!!. Proud to drive a truly American Icon, a car that looks, sounds and drives awesome, a car which will require all your attention while driving it, but will reward you with the pleasure of driving a truly great car. This car demands and gets respect from everyone on the road, and makes me feels sorry for all those poor souls in their German or Japanese wannabe sports cars. An amazing value, with no squeaks, rattles or mechanical problems in almost 50,000 miles !!!! Nothing like it on the road (OK, maybe a Lamborghini or a Ferrari). Buy it, and you won't regret it.

Life and times in a Corvette 427 2013C6427 , 03/15/2016 427 2dr Convertible (7.0L 8cyl 6M) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful First and foremost, this car is very fast. It definitely isn't for the weakhearted or those looking to save money on gas. It certainly doesn't have the pristine handling of the Z06 but that 7.0 LS7 engine is something special. This car turns more head than the run of the mill Z51 C7 Corvette's that are very common. While the interior is typical early 21st century GM, this car's components make it an absolute beast (3.7 0-60, 11.8 1/4 mile).