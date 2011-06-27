Used 2001 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Consumer Reviews

Nicest looking sports car on the road Brent , 11/27/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I could of bought anything in the mid $20,000 range as a seasonal summer sports car. Hands down my decision to buy a 2001 Corvette convertible was dead on. Fast, sexy, North American built, cant beat it. Man I love this car, thumbs up all the time. St Catharine's built LS1, fit and finish is tops, paint is excellent, 30 mpg. You kidding me this is one great car. Report Abuse

2nd only to my '67 Setter , 09/27/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have truly enjoyed this second go round with Corvette's. My 2001 convertable is everything in a straight line that my 427 '67 was and this baby will really hang on the corners, unlike the '67. I don't care what anyone else thinks. This is the biggest bang you can get for the bucks anywhere. Buy one or steal a drive frome someone who has one, and if you don't agree, you never drove a big block '67.

mine is a 6 speed manual finallygotone , 01/19/2013 6 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this car three months ago used of course with a ghost in the system that effected not only the turn signals but the heater-air as well. It turned out to be a the hazard switch and cost about $466 for the local dealer to install and flush the cooling system, so not to bad. I put Michlines on it and behold the beast has come to life. It is the base convertable with 6 speed manual and its Katey bar the door when I step on it. Only 350-350 but feels like more to me. the body and paint are GREAT except for the lower air dam in front as expected has found a curb but not too bad. So far I can't say enough about this car, it is the most fun I can have with my cloths on.

My first Vette NICK , 08/06/2010 6 of 12 people found this review helpful I've had 6 cars in 2 years. Tried the 09 370z fun fast garbage. Then a bmw335itturbo engine went in a month, next a Porsche boxster pure sports car, I loved the hidden midengine power and triptronic shift took it in for service a leak was found and 16.000 for a new trans never happen, I've always loved the Corvette and the c-5 was just a really classy design so I found one tested her and bought it. I haven't had a Chevy since 88 I've stayed with Dodge and still have my durango great quality and service, Chevy hasn't changed a bit poor service they lie and here's an example, if your mechanic don't know what 275/45/18 is and you ask the service manager the same and the answer is worse, that says it all. Run!