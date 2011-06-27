Used 2000 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Consumer Reviews
Red, hot, and sassy
This car is used enjoyably for daily driving to and from work--plus leisure. The C5 has, by far, the sleekest, sexiest, cleanest body style. This is our third Vette, and although there are newer models, we simply love the looks of this car. Have added heated seats, powerful sound system, blue LED interior lights for dash and all controls, and navigation system.
The editors are nuts!
I have had performance cars all my life. My previous car was a Mustang Cobra. The Corvette is simply amazing. Without spending $100,000 it is simply the best all around sports car available. The ride is exceptional, the fun-to-drive rating should be at least an 11 on a scale of 1-10. The only thing I agreed with on the editor's review is the wind noise is excessive.
Dream Come True
I love this car! Always wanted one, bought this one and it is a great car to drive. I have had some problems with it, mainly battery related, due to long winter storage. If you want a sports car, look no further, this is it! Great looks and performance, great mileage, when you factor in the performance. The seats are very comfortable too. And, I like the interior, many bash it, but I think it is great!
2nd Vette Owned and Loving it More!
While growing up my dream car was always a Corvette. I purchased My 1st vette in 1998; a 1986 Convertible, and as much as I did enjoy "My Toy" It was time for my turn with a C5, I loved the newer sleek look and power, and I had an opportunity to purchase a 2000 at a beyond great price; and in practically mint condition,and get a great trade-in price for my 86' it was love at first drive! The 2000 coupe's look, feel, and handling, exceeded my expectations. The upgraded interior is luxurious, sporty and much more comfortable than the C4's. The power and handling is breathtaking. I was also amazed that I was getting incredible gas mileage with the LS1 motor. My favorite most reliable car yet!
MOST FUN YOU CAN HAVE ALONE
Of all the sports cars i have had the c5 vette is by far the best. comfortable ride and great looks . young and old knows that you are driving a vette. fun in the sun and all want to look at the vette
