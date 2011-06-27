  1. Home
Used 2008 Chevrolet Colorado Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

4.0
8 reviews
2008 3.7 liter, 2WD regular cab

mike morgan, 12/26/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I sold my 2007 Silverado to get into a truck that was more responsive and I found it in my Colorado. The 5 cylinder offers plenty of power and in line motors are known for torque, this one does not disappoint. The interior is basic low end truck but you get what you pay for. I have no problems with the performance, ride or handling.

Great truck

Frank Evan, 12/01/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is an excellent basic truck! Very roomy & good pep from engine. 3 trips approximately 400 miles ea and I get 25-26 mpg (automatic transmission). These trips have multiple small towns to pass through, hwy speed is mostly 60-65mph. I do not know where the Feds get their mpg information. I have always got the advertised or higher mpg on every vehicle I have owned. Zero quality problems with this truck but only 6&1/2 months ownership.

Very Pleased

Colorado76, 06/16/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased a 2008 Colorado 2wd regular cab 4 cyl. 5 speed about two months ago. It is Victory Red with fog lights, aluminum wheels, and monochromatic front and rear bumpers. So far, I am very pleased with this truck. The 4 cyl 5 speed combo is fun to drive and has plenty of power even with the a/c on. I am getting 26-27 mpg on the highway and about 21 in the city. Also, the 4 cyl. is fairly quiet and idles smoothly compared to other 4 cyl. engines I have owned or have ridden in. After nearly 2,000 miles, the only changes I would make are: a little more lumbar support in the seats with reclining seatbacks on the models with the LS trim. As far as ride, it's much quieter than my '04 Silverado

Great New Truck!

jerkyleg, 01/27/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I just bought this pickup, but I must say, I love it. The only thing I am not happy with is the tires it came with. They are the General Ameri- Track Tires. I would prefer to have gotten A/T tires with a 4x4

poor performance

very dissapointed, 05/13/2008
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my Colorado in April looking for fuel economy the salesman were very good. But this truck is full of probiems. Just to start the fuel economy, it gives only 19 miles per gallon on the expway. This traveling 200 miles north with the wind going the same direction. The brakes do not work fine after the truck being parked for more than 4 hours. It does not have any power at all. I feel this is not I reliable for family, truck. The worst part for me is the poor shop service the place I bought my truck has. The personnel checked the truck in less than 5 minutes and told me that the computer did not registered anything wrong and in regard to the brakes the manager said " it is brakes dust.

