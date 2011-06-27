Used 2004 Chevrolet Colorado Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
great truck
I recomend the 3.5L. The 4 cylinder not enough power.I'm getting 20 miles per gallon local driving.Great handling, tight suspension. In my opinion, after looking at fords and Chevys, this is the best truck in its class for the money.
Great Truck
I bought my Chevy Colorado in 2004 with 3 miles on it and now 7 years later have 116XXX and climbing, I have driven my truck like I stole it since the day I bought it. I have added a few performance things to the engine but have never done any major overhauls yet. Main thing with these trucks is to do the maintenance as scheduled, and they do have problems with the blower motors but that is an easy fix.
I LOVE THIS TRUCK!
LOOKS & FEELS LIKE A FULL SIZE TRUCK. GREAT STYLING. SPACIOUS INTERIOR WITH VERY COMFORTABLE SEATS. GREAT BRAKES. AWSOME CD SOUND, RACK & PINION STEERING. 5SPEED TRANNY SHIFTS LIKE A SPORTS CAR. I-4 ENG IS QUITE POWERFUL (175HP). FANTASTIC GAS MILEAGE (I"M GETTING BETWEEN 26 & 27 MPG). I RECENTLY HAULED 10 SHEETS OF PLYWOOD ACROSS THE STATE & FOUND THE TAILGATE 55 DEGREE SELECTION WORKS QUITE WELL. YOU CAN PLACE FULL SHEETS OF PLYWOOD DOWN FLAT INSIDE OF BED.
Good Truck
I bought this truck new in 2004. I have had no real issues with it. One of the seat knobs broke (my fault) and it was recalled a couple of times, but I have had no electrical problems or engine problems. Some of the people on here amaze me - I mean, what do they want? Not a single manufacturer makes a vehicle that doesn't break. People seem to think that Toyotas are better because it says Toyota on it. Well, Toyota didn't stand behind the engine in my Tundra when it went bad. This Colorado has been the best truck I've owned.
Wonderful Vehicle
I have the ZQ8 LS, with the optional 3.5L I5 cylinder. This is my first truck, by the way I am 18 years old. But before I purchased this vehicle, I did a lot of research and test drives. I love the great gas mileage, as well as looks and good performance. The truck handles well, and it is a plus for towing capacity as well. It is black, with a red bow tie, and that truck looks mean coming down the road. It has good interior volume, as well as OK styling. Although, a few things can be added in the cab to make it a bit more appealing. The fact that I chose the Colorado over many other vehicles in it's class is for the street looking body as well as rims. Well, black does add to its sexiness.
