Used 2004 Chevrolet Colorado Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

great truck dogger , 07/22/2004 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I recomend the 3.5L. The 4 cylinder not enough power.I'm getting 20 miles per gallon local driving.Great handling, tight suspension. In my opinion, after looking at fords and Chevys, this is the best truck in its class for the money.

Great Truck caseyredfox , 08/14/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought my Chevy Colorado in 2004 with 3 miles on it and now 7 years later have 116XXX and climbing, I have driven my truck like I stole it since the day I bought it. I have added a few performance things to the engine but have never done any major overhauls yet. Main thing with these trucks is to do the maintenance as scheduled, and they do have problems with the blower motors but that is an easy fix.

I LOVE THIS TRUCK! JEFF DAVIS , 09/29/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful LOOKS & FEELS LIKE A FULL SIZE TRUCK. GREAT STYLING. SPACIOUS INTERIOR WITH VERY COMFORTABLE SEATS. GREAT BRAKES. AWSOME CD SOUND, RACK & PINION STEERING. 5SPEED TRANNY SHIFTS LIKE A SPORTS CAR. I-4 ENG IS QUITE POWERFUL (175HP). FANTASTIC GAS MILEAGE (I"M GETTING BETWEEN 26 & 27 MPG). I RECENTLY HAULED 10 SHEETS OF PLYWOOD ACROSS THE STATE & FOUND THE TAILGATE 55 DEGREE SELECTION WORKS QUITE WELL. YOU CAN PLACE FULL SHEETS OF PLYWOOD DOWN FLAT INSIDE OF BED.

Good Truck PMWoods , 02/04/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new in 2004. I have had no real issues with it. One of the seat knobs broke (my fault) and it was recalled a couple of times, but I have had no electrical problems or engine problems. Some of the people on here amaze me - I mean, what do they want? Not a single manufacturer makes a vehicle that doesn't break. People seem to think that Toyotas are better because it says Toyota on it. Well, Toyota didn't stand behind the engine in my Tundra when it went bad. This Colorado has been the best truck I've owned.