Used 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt Sedan Consumer Reviews
2009 Chevy Cobalt LT
I got this car to replace my 02 VW Passat because it was starting to cost me anywhere from $1000 to $2000 every other month in repairs. The Cobalt reminds me of a cross between Toyota Corolla and a Toyota Yaris without the dorky exterior of a Yaris. It drives fairly well and has zero blind spots.
Awesome car
WE have had a 2009 Chevy Cobalt for 9 years and it has 225000 miles on it. The only Major thing we have had to do is replace the strut assembly. All we did was to change the oil regularly as well as checking the fluid levels. I is a manual transmission that make is much more peppy than the auto trans. It gets 29-34 mpg. It has a little noise that you can hear when moving, but has only recently (within the last 20000 miles). I cold do nothing but give this a 5 on dependability. People not to purchase this car because it had a bad reputation. I am so glad we chose this one. BTW it still has the original clutch, which is awesome.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
DRIVERS BEWARE!
Driving on I-10 on a clear morning, going at 70 mph, not sleepy, not distracted... the 2009 Chevy Cobalt I was driving started to swerve uncontrollably, then went off to the grassy embankment & rolled on its side at least twice. It finally landed on its passenger side against some small trees. The front wheel broke off along with its axle. The airbags did not deplore. Miraculously no one was seriously hurt! I was lucky, but no telling how the next accident of this sort will end up. GM is totally unresponsive & denies any responsibility. Something had to be wrong with the vehicle! There was just no other explanation. This is not about law suits. It is about consumer safety! BEWARE
great affordable family car
love the car. there is power when you need it, rides good, got rather loud over the years, my only complaint it the brakes they squeal all the time, the even did it about a week after buying it. the cheap plastic interior sucks, but its a good car
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt
I just purchased this amazing car and from the very beginning have enjoyed everything from the color to the handling of the car. The acceleration is outstanding! Would highly recommend this car to any car enthusiast who is looking for outstanding value matched with performance.
Sponsored cars related to the Cobalt
Related Used 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner