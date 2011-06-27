  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cobalt
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt
  5. Used 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Cobalt
5(42%)4(40%)3(13%)2(5%)1(0%)
4.2
40 reviews
Write a review
See all Cobalts for sale
List Price Range
$4,995 - $6,989
Used Cobalt for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2009 Chevy Cobalt LT

Thomas, 04/23/2010
22 of 25 people found this review helpful

I got this car to replace my 02 VW Passat because it was starting to cost me anywhere from $1000 to $2000 every other month in repairs. The Cobalt reminds me of a cross between Toyota Corolla and a Toyota Yaris without the dorky exterior of a Yaris. It drives fairly well and has zero blind spots.

Report Abuse

Awesome car

Albert, 05/22/2018
XFE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

WE have had a 2009 Chevy Cobalt for 9 years and it has 225000 miles on it. The only Major thing we have had to do is replace the strut assembly. All we did was to change the oil regularly as well as checking the fluid levels. I is a manual transmission that make is much more peppy than the auto trans. It gets 29-34 mpg. It has a little noise that you can hear when moving, but has only recently (within the last 20000 miles). I cold do nothing but give this a 5 on dependability. People not to purchase this car because it had a bad reputation. I am so glad we chose this one. BTW it still has the original clutch, which is awesome.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

DRIVERS BEWARE!

vlk, 06/29/2012
35 of 44 people found this review helpful

Driving on I-10 on a clear morning, going at 70 mph, not sleepy, not distracted... the 2009 Chevy Cobalt I was driving started to swerve uncontrollably, then went off to the grassy embankment & rolled on its side at least twice. It finally landed on its passenger side against some small trees. The front wheel broke off along with its axle. The airbags did not deplore. Miraculously no one was seriously hurt! I was lucky, but no telling how the next accident of this sort will end up. GM is totally unresponsive & denies any responsibility. Something had to be wrong with the vehicle! There was just no other explanation. This is not about law suits. It is about consumer safety! BEWARE

Report Abuse

great affordable family car

shotgun1496, 07/26/2012
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

love the car. there is power when you need it, rides good, got rather loud over the years, my only complaint it the brakes they squeal all the time, the even did it about a week after buying it. the cheap plastic interior sucks, but its a good car

Report Abuse

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

jjcarter11, 01/07/2011
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I just purchased this amazing car and from the very beginning have enjoyed everything from the color to the handling of the car. The acceleration is outstanding! Would highly recommend this car to any car enthusiast who is looking for outstanding value matched with performance.

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Cobalts for sale

Related Used 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles