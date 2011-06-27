Used 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt Sedan Consumer Reviews

2009 Chevy Cobalt LT Thomas , 04/23/2010 22 of 25 people found this review helpful I got this car to replace my 02 VW Passat because it was starting to cost me anywhere from $1000 to $2000 every other month in repairs. The Cobalt reminds me of a cross between Toyota Corolla and a Toyota Yaris without the dorky exterior of a Yaris. It drives fairly well and has zero blind spots. Report Abuse

Awesome car Albert , 05/22/2018 XFE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful WE have had a 2009 Chevy Cobalt for 9 years and it has 225000 miles on it. The only Major thing we have had to do is replace the strut assembly. All we did was to change the oil regularly as well as checking the fluid levels. I is a manual transmission that make is much more peppy than the auto trans. It gets 29-34 mpg. It has a little noise that you can hear when moving, but has only recently (within the last 20000 miles). I cold do nothing but give this a 5 on dependability. People not to purchase this car because it had a bad reputation. I am so glad we chose this one. BTW it still has the original clutch, which is awesome. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

DRIVERS BEWARE! vlk , 06/29/2012 35 of 44 people found this review helpful Driving on I-10 on a clear morning, going at 70 mph, not sleepy, not distracted... the 2009 Chevy Cobalt I was driving started to swerve uncontrollably, then went off to the grassy embankment & rolled on its side at least twice. It finally landed on its passenger side against some small trees. The front wheel broke off along with its axle. The airbags did not deplore. Miraculously no one was seriously hurt! I was lucky, but no telling how the next accident of this sort will end up. GM is totally unresponsive & denies any responsibility. Something had to be wrong with the vehicle! There was just no other explanation. This is not about law suits. It is about consumer safety! BEWARE

great affordable family car shotgun1496 , 07/26/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful love the car. there is power when you need it, rides good, got rather loud over the years, my only complaint it the brakes they squeal all the time, the even did it about a week after buying it. the cheap plastic interior sucks, but its a good car